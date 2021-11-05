Chrissy Teigen and John Legend may not know if there's anything romantic going on between their pal, Kim Kardashian West, and Pete Davidson, but they do understand the appeal.

The couple was approached by TMZ outside of their home and asked about the recent romance rumors sparked by the two stars after they went out to dinner together several times and were spotted holding hands at Knott's Scary Farm.

Chrissy insisted, "I have no idea!" when it came to whether the 41-year-old reality star was actually dating the 27-year-old Saturday Night Live star, but she did talk about the allure of Davidson.

"Funny guys know a lot. Look a John!" Chrissy said, jokingly referencing her husband, John.

"I'm hysterical!" John quipped. "Who wouldn't want to be in love with a funny guy like myself?"

When the photographer said, "But after Kanye, maybe she just needs a guy to make her laugh?"

"Definitely," Chrissy agreed.

The cookbook author also reacted to the reference to Pete's "BDE," also known as "Big D**k Energy."

"It's definitely a thing, for sure," she said. And when asked if that would appeal to Kim, she replied, "I don't know, I don't know. Probably!"

A source recently opened up to ET about Kim and Pete, saying, "Kim and Pete like each other. They are trying to play it off that they are just friends, but it's a little more than that right now. They're having a lot of fun together. Pete makes Kim laugh and makes her feel special. Pete is obviously thrilled and has a major crush on Kim."

RELATED CONTENT:

See Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Halloween Hand-Holding This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Another Night Out in NYC

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Private Dinner Together

Kim Kardashian Clutches Pete Davidson's Hand During Night Out

Related Gallery