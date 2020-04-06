Chrissy Teigen is always keeping in real, especially in quarantine! The 34-year-old model and TV personality appears via video chat on Monday's first at-home version of The Ellen DeGeneres Showwhere she and husband John Legend open up about their time at home.

"This is honestly unreal. Obviously this is the most unreal situation ever, but of course we're holding up fine," she begins. "It's just been an unreal, surreal experience for our family and everybody out there. So yeah, it's pretty crazy."

She also opens up about a conversation she had with DeGeneres' producer, Andy Lassner, or "Average Andy" as he's known on the show.

"Andy and I were talking yesterday, and we officially decided it was definitely getting to us a little bit," she admits. "We became more emotional about it. It became very real. It was kind of a weird, it happened really fast... It's fun to be light-hearted and make jokes and try to make people happy and laugh about it, but then it really hits you, and you go through these ups and downs. What we're going through right now is unprecedented, and it's unreal."

Teigen adds that she hopes to "make other people happy" during this difficult time as Legend acknowledges those who are sick, separated from their loved ones, and who have lost their jobs.

"If we can emerge from this just having this newfound love and respect for our fellow human, that would be such a beautiful, wonderful thing," Teigen notes. "Because I know when we're able to be in contact with people again, I'm going to be so emotional and it's going to be such a beautiful thing to be able to touch people's hands when I laugh at what they're saying, or touch their faces, or give my dad a hug. It's gonna be a beautiful experience. So if we can at least come out of this and change a bit, I think that would be a really wonderful thing."

Before returning to her talk show, DeGeneres made several bored phone calls to her celeb pals, watch the clip below for more:

