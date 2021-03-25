Chrissy Teigen Shares a Call to Action Against Anti-Asian Violence

Chrissy Teigen is sharing a call to action against anti-Asian violence. In an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show airing Friday, Teigen addressed the target that has been put on the Asian community's backs after politicians referred to COVID-19 as "the China virus."

"I think we just came out of a long line of politicians that put a target on Asian people's backs by calling it 'the China virus,'" the mom of two told Kelly Clarkson. "I automatically think of when my mom's without me, 'How do people look at her? How do people treat her?' A lot of mothers and fathers are being targeted around the country and it's so obvious what the motive is."

While Teigen believes a lot of politicians are also aware of the hate-driven motives behind these attacks on Asian-Americans, she is instead calling on everyday people to bring an end to this violence.

"If people can just reach out in any way to support the Asian-American community, APPI in general," Teigen pleads. "There's Stop AAPI Hate, which is a wonderful organization to donate to and an organization called 18 Million Rising is really incredible."

The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen head said support also comes in uplifting Asian-owned businesses in your community.

Adding, "It's little things like supporting Asian-owned businesses around you, supporting your local Chinatown."

Teigen addressed the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes on her Instagram in February, sharing information and ways to help.

"As you’ve heard, Asian Americans have seen a huge spike in hate crimes since the start of COVID - it didn’t help that the piece of s**t called it the China Virus any chance he could but I digress. @kimsaira and @annie_wu_22 have put together some amazing info: here’s the why:," she wrote before sharing a separate post with resources.

"..and here’s the HOW. thank you, @kimsaira and @annie_wu_22. I am proud to be Asian American. Always."

Earlier this week, Teigen, who has become infamous for her clapbacks on Twitter, announced that she was stepping away from the app as she was struggling to block out the negativity she was receiving on the platform.

"Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends," she first tweeted to her over 13.7 million followers. "But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something."

"My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not," she continued. "My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!"

RELATED CONTENT

Chrissy Teigen Explains Why She Left Twitter

Shop Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner's Home Cleaning Products Brand

Chrissy Teigen Debuts New Finger Tattoos: See the Ink!

President Trump’s Second Impeachment: Chrissy Teigen, Cardi B, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and More React This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery