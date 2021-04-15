Chrissy Teigen is sharing the hilarious reason she shares more photos of her daughter, Luna than her son, Miles, on her social media. After celebrating Luna's 5th birthday Wednesday, Teigen shared a photo of the birthday girl in a purple tulle dress, on a scavenger hunt while on an island vacation with the family.

"Scavenger hunt all through the island to get to ZOMBIESSSSS - her dream birthday!," Teigen wrote next to the series of photos of her little girl. "Why do you post Luna so much more" you ask? Because Miles hates pictures and he’s always butt a** naked."

Shortly after, Teigen shared a hilarious video of what it's like trying to get a photo of her two-year-old son. In the video, Miles closes his eyes every time his mom tries to snap a pic.

"Here is what getting a picture of miles is like," the mom of two shared.

Teigen's husband, John Legend, also loves to share family photos with the kids. Over the Easter holiday, the EGOT-winner donned a traditional Easter Bunny costume to surprise his little girl before the pair shared a cute daddy-daughter dance.

As the pair dance to Estelle's "American Boy" (which, fun fact, Legend helped create, write and produce), Luna steps up with both feet onto Legend's legs and he twirls her around while bopping around to the tune.

After a few spins, Luna jumps off and adorably points to the Easter Bunny, declaring, "Ha ha! You're daddy!"

Legend sweetly captioned the cute video, "She knew it was me."

Legend also shared a selfie of him and son Miles. The father and son were both seen wearing button-up shirts in the photo as they appeared to be enjoying an outdoor brunch.

"Somebody loves brunch," he wrote next to the adorable photo.

RELATED CONTENT

Shop Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner's Home Cleaning Products Brand

Chrissy Teigen Debuts Pink Hair

'The Voice': John Legend Credits Chrissy Teigen for a Song Selection

Chrissy Teigen Reveals the Emotional Reason She Deleted Twitter This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery