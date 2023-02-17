Chrissy Teigen Shares Precious Video of Baby Esti Hiccuping

We can't handle the baby cuteness! Chrissy Teigen is loving newborn life with her one-month-old daughter, Esti. The 37-year-old cookbook author took to Twitter early Friday morning to share the most precious video of her youngest child hiccuping.

In the little clip, the cutie has just had a drink from a nearby bottle and lets out very loud hiccups, showing off her adorable face and hiccuping reflexes for the camera.

Teigen followed up the tweet with a jokingly post about constantly forcing her followers to look at pictures and videos of her kids, adding, "but it’s hicccccups!"

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, welcomed baby Esti in January. She joins daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4. The couple also tragically suffered the loss of son Jack who was born prematurely in September 2020.

During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Legend talked about his and Teigen's decision to be so open about their journey to expand their family.

"I think we've been open about it because we've had challenges," Legend explained. "We've had to use IVF to conceive our children. We've had pregnancy loss. I think a lot of families go through that, but I think a lot of people were happy that we talked about it because they didn't feel so alone. A lot of people go through this and they go through this in silence or they go through it feeling like they're the only ones going through it. I think Chrissy and I talking about it has made people feel better about that journey."

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Reveal Their Newborn Daughter and Her Name This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share First Full Family PIc With Esti

Why Chrissy Teigen Skipped the 2023 GRAMMYs

Chrissy Teigen Shares Candid Look Inside Life With Three Kids

Related Gallery