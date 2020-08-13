Chrissy Teigen announced her third pregnancy by showing off her baby bump in John Legend's new music video on Thursday. Hours later, she gave fans another look at her burgeoning belly.

Teigen, 34, took to Twitter and her Instagram Story on Thursday evening to comment on her baby news. Posing on profile, the model and cookbook author focused attention on her growing stomach. Teigen's ensemble -- black leggings and a suit jacket -- put her belly on full display.

"Look at this third baby sh*t! What?" she remarked in the video, laughing. "Oh my god!"

Teigen's bump appears to have grown a bit since its debut in Legend's music video for "Wild" featuring Gary Clark Jr. It was barely noticeable in the video, but Teigen and Legend's careful cradling seemed to give the news away.

Just hours before the release of "Wild," ET spoke to Legend, who played coy about him and Teigen expanding their family.

"We don't plan these things," he said of having more kids. "We haven't planned them right now but we'll see what happens. You spend enough time together, you never know."

As they await their new baby's arrival, Legend said his and Teigen's two kids -- 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles -- love having their parents at home in quarantine.

"We've been having as much fun as we [can] with them. Of course, every parent knows that you have to be a little more creative during this time," he shared. "I think at the age that our kids are, ages 4 and 2, their ideal situation is that we're home with them all the time, hanging out with them and playing with them, entertaining them. So they've been thriving during this pandemic."

"For us it's more of a challenge," he joked, adding, "The extra quarantine weight is happening, it's all happening."

