Chrissy Teigen Shows Off the Cosmetic Surgery She Had Done on Her Face

Chrissy Teigen has no issue when it comes to being open about what plastic surgery procedures she's had done. The 35-year-old model recently took to her Instagram Story to show off the results of the cosmetic surgery procedure she revealed she underwent, buccal fat removal.

In a video, Teigen points at her right cheek, noting, "I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here." The mother of two said that since she quit drinking, the results have been even more pronounced.

"I'm really seeing the results, and I like it," she says, referring to her defined jawline.

Teigen tagged Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond in the post, writing, "No shame in my Dr. Diamond game."

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, a buccal fat removal removes the buccal fat pad, a naturally-occurring pad of fat in the cheek hollow area. The goal of buccal fat removal is to thin the cheeks, specifically in the area of the cheek hollows.

In May 2017, Teigen joked that a lot of her famous facial features were "fake."

"Everything about me is fake except my cheeks," she told Byrdie. "I'm not shy talking about that sort of thing. I have no regrets."

Meanwhile, Teigen first opened up about her sobriety in December 2020, revealing she decided to get sober on her birthday last November after she received Holly Whitaker's 2019 book, Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed With Alcohol, from her doctor and friend. Since then, she's spoken out about the positive results. In January, she shared a stunning family picture from the top of the stairs in front of the Lincoln Memorial following the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

"Just incredible to be here. sober," she wrote. "I know that's weird but it’s like...a different world for me. everything is new and better."

