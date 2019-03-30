Rosita Espinosa has battled it out on The Walking Dead for the past five seasons, and we're hoping for many more.

ET's Leanne Aguilera spoke with Christian Serratos ahead of TWD's panel at PaleyFest in Los Angeles on Saturday, where she opened up about what it meant to be able to portray such a strong Latina character on TV.

"I love holding it down for the Latinas," she said. "It's cool because, I don't know, there's a few, but there's not many Latin women in comics and I think it's probably a bucket list thing for me [to play her]."

"I didn't think I'd be on this show for this long," Serratos continued. "I love this show. I think it's going to go down in history as where I learned the most, kind of where I figured myself out. I'm just really proud that I got to be a part of it, and proud that I'm still here. I hope I get to kick it a little bit longer!"

Serratos' Rosita -- the longest-lasting Latina on the show by a mile -- has already outlived her comic book counterpart, who was supposed to meet her demise at the hands of Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) on last week's episode of The Walking Dead. While Serratos told ET she wants Rosita's eventual death to be "epic," it looks like she'll be around for a lot longer, which fans will surely appreciate.

"I mean, this is a fan-driven franchise, so it's amazing to see the fans, and they're always so lovely. I've been really lucky to be a part of some projects that are really heavily fan-driven, so it's kind of like, in me, it's in the muscle, it really feeds my soul," the actress expressed. "It's really cool to see that the hard work that we're doing is paying off because if they pelt us with eggs, that's not great. And so far, so good."

Serratos is on cloud nine right now, both professionally and personally. The Twilight alum couldn't help but rave over life with her 1-year-old daughter, Wolfgang.

"Mama life is so cool. The baby thing is really cool. I love the baby thing. But everyone warned me about these 'terrible twos,' which I think is such a faux pas. Stop saying that, because two is so bomb!" she exclaimed. "She's, like, communicating with me, and her personality is so awesome. She's a little tomboy and I love her so much."

"She just started saying 'No,' but she doesn't say 'No,' she says it with a Mexican accent," Serratos gushed. "I love it!"

See more on The Walking Dead in the video below. The show's season nine finale airs Sunday on AMC.

