Danai Gurira to Exit 'The Walking Dead' After Season 10

Get ready to say your goodbyes to The Walking Dead's Michonne.

Danai Gurira, who has played the character since season three, will be leaving the AMC zombie drama after season 10, according toThe Hollywood Reporter. TWD, currently in its ninth season, was renewed for season 10 earlier this week. ET has reached out to AMC and Gurira's rep for comment.

THR reports that Gurira -- who entered the Marvel universe with her role as Okoye in Black Panther last year -- will return in a limited capacity for the upcoming season, likely only a handful of episodes interspersed throughout season 10. According to the outlet, the actress will then then likely segue to the three Walking Dead movies that former star Andrew Lincoln is set to star in.

Lincoln, who had played the show's leading man, Rick Grimes, since season one, left TWDjust a few episodes into season nine. His last episode aired in November -- as did Lauren Cohan's -- with AMC announcing the next day that Lincoln would reprise his role as Rick in a series ofTWD feature-length films.

While speaking with reporters at ABC's Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday, Cohan revealed that there had also been talk of her character, Maggie, to receive her own spinoff films.

"There may have been some conversations," said the actress, whose ABC dramedy, Whiskey Cavalier, premieres Feb. 24. "But everything is so early-days, ambiguous. We’ll have to see what happens."

The Walking Dead returns Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC. See more in the video below.

