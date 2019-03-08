Christian Siriano and Selma Blair may be teaming up!

ET caught up with Siriano at the premiere of Project Runway in New York City on Thursday, where he spoke about the possibility of starting an accessible clothing line with Blair, who's his longtime friend. Siriano's comments come after Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year, and recently expressed interest in starting such a label with Project Runway's new mentor.

"Selma and I have been good friends forever. We were talking about it over dinner… It was really nice," Siriano, 33, said. "I was like, ‘I think it is something that’s kind of missing.’ And I was like, ‘Oh maybe we should do something one day.’"

In addition to their friendship, Siriano is an obvious fit for the line, as he's known for dressing people of all body types in his clothes, something he wanted to incorporate into Project Runway's latest season.

"Yeah, we definitely brought that into the show," he revealed. "There’s a lot of celebration of bodies, of people, of cultures. I think that was very important."

ET also caught up with Elaine Welteroth, the former editor of Teen Vogue and a judge on the new iteration of the reality series, who spoke about the need for clothing for all types of people in the fashion world.

"We have to be more conscious of who we’re offending, and who we’re including, and who we’re excluding, and how we’re presenting our ideas," she explained.

Blair, 46, initially made her comments about wanting an accessible clothing line in an interview with Vanity Fair, where she called getting dressed since her diagnosis "a s**t show."

“I would like to partner with someone like Christian Siriano on a line for everyone, not just people who necessarily need adaptive clothing, but for those who want comfort, too," she said. "It can still be chic. You shouldn’t have to sacrifice style."

Project Runway premieres Thursday, March 14 on Bravo. Watch the video below for more on Blair's battle with MS:

