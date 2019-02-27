Selma Blair is trying to adapt to her new life following her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

The 46-year-old actress opened up about her diagnosis in a new intimate interview with Vanity Fair, where she revealed that she only had one complaint about the potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord.

"Dressing is a sh*t show," she candidly expressed, adding that it has been difficult for her to find stylish clothing for disabled people. The former Cruel Intentions star explained that she has always used clothes as a form of self-expression, but as she continues with her MS she's realized that there isn't much to choose from. So what she would like to do is create an adaptive and chic clothing line for other people with disabilities.

“I would like to partner with someone like Christian Siriano on a line for everyone -- not just people who necessarily need adaptive clothing, but for those who want comfort, too," she expressed. "It can still be chic. You shouldn’t have to sacrifice style. Like, let’s get elastic waistbands to look a little bit better.”

On Sunday, Blair made her first red carpet appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party after revealing her MS diagnosis in October of 2018. The actress arrived in a multi-colored Ralph & Russo gown, complete with a customized cane to match her flowy look.

"You want to still be part of the living, not a shuffling person people get out of the way for because they're queasy," she told the magazine, adding, "A cane, I think, can be a great fashion accessory."

Blair is looking on the bright side, and hopes that her story "demystifies disabilities" and can inspire others to change the way the world views disabled people.

"I’m happy, and if I can help anyone be more comfortable in their skin, it’s more than I’ve ever done before," she expressed.

Meanwhile, Tuesday also marked Blair's first television interview since revealing her diagnosis, appearing on Good Morning America to tell her tale.

“I was a little scared of talking, and even my neurologist said, 'No. This will bring a lot of awareness because no one has the energy to talk when they're in a flare-up.' But I do 'cause I love a camera," she quipped. "... It is interesting to put it out there, to be here to say, 'This is what my particular case looks like right now.'"

See more of her interview in the video below.

