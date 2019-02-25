Selma Blair is feeling the love after making her first public appearance since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday for a touching post, giving fans insight into her powerful attendance at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party on Sunday evening.

Blair, 46, shared how her “former publicist turned manager, best friend, and fake husband” Troy Nankin,” (who was by her side on the carpet) has always championed her, as has Vanity Fair, through the struggles she has faced in recent years. She also noted how she was thinking of her actor friend, Jake Gyllenhaal, whom she attended the glitzy bash with back when he was “not yet famous” and how the special night always symbolized Hollywood dreams to her.

Most notably, Blair shared moving insight into how she is dealing with her illness, which affects the central nervous system, disrupting the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.

Diagnosed last August, Blair described being able to attend Sunday’s party as a “streak of light.”

“I don’t do anything the way I was once able,” wrote the actress, who donned a gorgeous, colorful Ralph & Russo gown and clutched a cane for support while arriving at the party. “I will though. I can regain much. Momma's gotta work. And I will be able to do so much more on my own, but this man. Until that comes ... this man and a host of others light the way and hold the moon. @thetexastroya was a hero. Wanting me to shine brightly in a time that can be so challenging. He knew I wanted to be able to stand proudly as the woman I have become and hope to be.”

“To be a part of something so special when my body won’t move clearly yet,” Blair continued. “And then I felt the love from the photographers who have watched me goof around on red carpets since I was in my twenties. I felt the warmth of the bulbs. The strength of my gown. His attentive touch. And still, I hoped my brain could send signals for the remainder of my time there. And I sobbed. And I appreciated every single second. Every surprising tear, he was there. As he has always been. And that is the reason I could. Thank you, Troy. We got me just where I wanted to be. For a night.”

The actress concluded by sharing how she later “pushed my way into a family photo with @dianaross (omg),” and promised more posts would follow.

Blair revealed she had multiple sclerosis via an Instagram post in October, writing, “ I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy.”



In January, she took to Instagram to share how she was dealing with the illness and open up about the "uncontrollable anxiety" she faces at times.

