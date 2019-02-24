Selma Blair is absolutely stunning at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night.

The actress made her first public appearance since revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis via Instagram in October. Blair looked beautiful in a multi-colored pleated gown by Ralph & Russo and choker with attached floor-trailing cape.

The 46-year-old star described her symptoms in the emotional post: "I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps."

"I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself," she continued, sharing more about her everyday struggles. "And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know.

Blair had a cane with her to help her walk, which was custom made by her friends. It even features her monogram initials and a pink diamond. She shared her appreciation in a post, writing, "I burst into tears. These gifts to get me through."

