The 91st Annual Oscars took a moment to share some love and respect for all of the beloved showbusiness stars who died over the last year, leaving behind incomparable legacies.

The president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presented the segment, and introduced the musical accompaniment of the Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra, conducted by maestro Gustavo Dudamel, in a rendition of a composition by the legendary John Williams.

Among those honored in the heartfelt segment were Oscar nominee and screen icon Burt Reynolds, who died on Sept. 6 at the age of 82, Marvel comics mastermind Stan Lee, who died on Nov. 12 at the age of 95, as well as five-time Oscar-nominated film legend Albert Finney, who died earlier this month, on Feb. 7, at age 82.

The emotional tribute also remembered two-time Oscar-winning screenwriter William Goldman -- best known for penning The Princess Bride, All the President's Men, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid -- as well as screenwriter and beloved playwright Neil Simon.

Actress Carol Channing, two-time Oscar-winning directors Milos Forman and Bernardo Bertolucci, Superman actress Margot Kidder, Big director Penny Marshall and Full Metal Jacket actor R. Lee Ermey were also honored in the powerful memorial.

Singin' in the Rain co-director Stanley Donen, who took home an honorary Oscar in 1998 in recognition of his contribution to film, was notably not included in the montage. The celebrated filmmaker died on Thursday from heart failure in New York City at age 94 -- likely after the tribute had been created.

For more on this year's emotional, surprising and exciting Oscars ceremony, check out the video below.

