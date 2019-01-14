Selma Blair is updating fans on how she is coping with multiple sclerosis.



The American Crime Story actress posted a photo of herself late Sunday in which she’s snuggling a stuffed bear while wrapped up in bed. She fixes the camera with a determined stare as she tucks her chin into a gray sweater.



“There is a truth with neurogedenerative brain disease,” she explained in the Instagram post's caption. “It is uncomfortable. It is a stadium of uncontrollable anxiety at times. Going out, being sociable holds a heavy price. My brain is on fire. I am freezing. We feel alone with it even though the loving support has been a god-send and appreciated.”



“People write me asking how I do it. I do my best,” she continued. “But I choke with the pain of what I have lost and what I dare hope for. and how challenging it is to walk around. But my smiles are genuine. This is ok. Life is an adventure with many shards of awakening. I can’t sleep at night but daytime I have trouble staying awake. I am a grown woman holding onto a bear that belonged to a sister type of mine.”

The 46-year-old actress went on explain how she copes with the symptoms of the disease.



“I have a full week ahead with mothering and appointments and things to look forward to,” she wrote. “But like many of us, I am praying. Soaking in love where I can. It’s not easy. That’s ok. I send love to you. And by the way, this #eileenfisher sweater is my go to cozy tonight in this hotel room. Thank you. And @lorrigoddard_ I can’t thank you enough for the morale boost of blonde.”



In December, Blair revealed that she had been diagnosed with MS. She shared another selfie at the time, along with a moving statement explaining her role on the upcoming Netflix show, Another Life, and how she is tackling it while facing her new normal.



She explained that, during a wardrobe fitting, costume designer Allisa Swanson "carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis.”



"By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it,” she added. "I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself.”

Multiple sclerosis is a long-lasting disease which affects the brain, spinal cord and eyes. It can affect everything from vision to balance, muscle control and bodily functions.



