Christina Aguilera and Mya Reunite for 'Lady Marmalade' Performance at LA Pride
Christina Aguilera headlined LA Pride’s music fest at Los Angeles State Historic Park on Saturday and gave the fans exactly what they wanted. On top of an epic, high-energy performance of some of her biggest hits, Aguilera took things back to 2001 when she brought out Mya as a surprise guest.
In video footage posted to Twitter by concert attendees, Aguilera and Mya both wore all-yellow burlesque-type costumes and had a blast belting out the song they collaborated on with Pink and Lil' Kim more than two decades ago for the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack.
Paris Hilton -- who also performed at LA Pride on Saturday -- shared more videos of Aguilera and Mya doing their thing on stage, which Mya reposted to her Stories. Aguilera later shared clips to her IG Stories, writing, "Such a special moment."
According to Rolling Stone, Aguilera thanked the crowd with an emotional speech during her set.
"Oh my goodness. Thank you so much for having me tonight. I’m so honored and so grateful," she said. "And thank you for your love and support over the last 20+ years. You’re my family. I’m so happy to always give a voice or try to [give one to] anyone that feels like they’re suppressed or outcast. That’s what I’ve always tried to bring [with my music] I’m so proud to call you my family… you are a part of me and I’m so happy to bring this to you… we wanted to give you such a great time tonight."
In March 2021, Aguilera, Mya, and Pink reminisced on the tune in honor of the song's 20th anniversary. "Happy Anniversary, Lady Marmalade," Aguilera wrote in a post at the time.
"Today in #Herstory March 27, 2001 Happy 20th Anniversary to #LadyMarmalade #MoulinRouge edition w/ @lilkimthequeenbee @pink @myaplanet9 @xtina Produced by @missymisdemeanorelliott x @rockwildermusic x @ronfairmusic," Mya wrote. "Love & respect to the OGs @mspattilabelle @sarahasindash @nonahendryx 👑✊🏾
Swipe left 👉 for a trip down memory lane!"
The song was originally recorded by Patti LaBelle's girl group, Labelle, in 1974.
