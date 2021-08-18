Christina Aguilera Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Summer Rain for 7th Birthday
Christina Aguilera is celebrating her daughter, Summer Rain's, 7th birthday! The singer took to Instagram Tuesday to share some rare photos of the seven-year-old in honor of her big day. The sweet slideshow featured photos of Aguilera alongside her daughter, as well as a few solo pics of the birthday girl.
"We’re celebrating Summer Rain all week💞☀️🍓🌈💞 and Leo lioness energy all month🦁 Happy 7th birthday my sweet, thoughtful, funny, creative, soulful, vibrant spirit…time moves too fast but every year I’m so in awe of the beautiful human you are and continue to grow to be!," the proud mom wrote. "You are so loved by all around you and inspire us to see the world brighter because of you and the special energy you radiate!✨💖🦄 Mommy loves you so much!🤗🥳💝😍."
Aguilera shares Summer Rain with her fiancé, Matthew Rutler.
In an interview with People last month, the pop star revealed whether or not she'd be saving any of her iconic music video or red carpet looks for her daughter.
"I might," the singer said. "She's a very interesting one. She goes through all the gamut, but she is not the type of girl that likes a fuss. She toys with the idea of painting her nails or dyeing her hair even, and then she's like, 'Nope, I don't want to sit through it.'"
"She's just no fuss, you know?" she added. "She just doesn't want to be uncomfortable. She likes to keep it cozy, and some of my wardrobe from the past years is not cozy. It's just for show!"
Aguilera is also a mom to 13-year-old Max, whom she shares with former husband Jordan Bratman.
