Christina Aguilera is celebrating her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, as he rings in his 36th birthday. Aguilera took to Instagram to share a Schitt's Creek-themed tribute to the man she says continuously impresses her. The singer kicked off the video by mimicking the show's iconic rendition of "Simply the Best."

"You’re simply the best, @m_rutler! Happy Birthday ❤️ You continuously impress me with how devoted, driven and hardworking you are, while being a devoted, loving and thoughtful parent & partner," Aguilera wrote next to the touching video. "You always strive to be better and never settle for anything but. From being an amazing father to an incredible business man and forward thinker, you innovate and execute ideas on the daily."

Aguilera went on to praise the Executive Vice President of the celeb and expert-driven online class site MasterClass for his accomplishments, promising her husband-to-be that she'll always be in his corner.

"I remember when Masterclass was just a little idea being tossed around our backyard. Now knowing and seeing first-hand the backstory in how you helped grow it to become the mega success it is, I’m not surprised because I witness the magic behind the machine every day — in every sense of what you do," she shared. "From helping keep the family glue together to building the successes you do. I’m proud of you and will always be in your corner...cheering you on to keep shining and succeeding in all your wildest dreams. Love you baby.💋💥🚀."

The sweet birthday video included a rare look at their at-home adventures, including cuddling with their dog, crashing into toys, playing in the snow, kissing at dinner and surfing.

The video ended with the 40-year-old pop star shouting, "Happy birthday, Matt! We love you!" as she and their kids excitedly sprayed water on the lawn in celebration.

Aguilera and Rutler got engaged in 2014 after several years of dating. The couple shares 6-year-old daughter, Summer. The singer is also mom to Max, 13, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, whom she split from in 2011.

RELATED CONTENT

Christina Aguilera, Pink, Mýa & More Honor 'Lady Marmalade' Milestone

Christina Aguilera Struts to Megan Thee Stallion as She Turns 40

Why Christina Aguilera Says Being Part of 'Mulan' Was 'Meant to Be'

Paris Hilton Takes the Red Carpet and Interviews Christina Aguilera at 2003 Fashion Show (Flashback) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery