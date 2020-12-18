Christina Aguilera is entering a new decade! The singer took to Instagram ahead of her 40th birthday on Friday to show off the attitude she's bringing into her next year of life.

Wearing a black-and-gold bodysuit, sky-high stilettos, and a dramatic high ponytail, Aguilera looks fierce as she struts down a long hallway to the beat of Megan Thee Stallion's track, "Body."

Aguilera ends her birthday walk by turning toward the camera, flipping her long locks and tossing a sassy look to her fans.

"Comin for you 40!" she captioned the clip.

The rapper seemed to be a fan of Aguilera's video, sharing it to her Instagram Story along with heart eye emojis.

Back in March, before Aguilera entered a new decade, the singer told ET what advice she'd give to her teenage self.

"There were so many things happening at that time, I was so new and green and young and naive to everything," she recalled. "I would probably just say, 'Believe in yourself, you got this, girl!'"

