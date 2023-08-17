Christina Aguilera Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Summer Rain Onstage to Celebrate Her 9th Birthday
Christina Aguilera is a proud mama! The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate the birthday of her youngest child, her daughter Summer Rain, sharing several photos of the 9-year-old on stage with her mother during a show.
"Happy 9th birthday to our sweet Summer Rain," the "Genie In A Bottle" singer captioned the post. "Today I find myself reflecting on how fast time has gone by. These 9 years have been filled with boundless love, heartwarming hugs, staying up too late, Disney adventures, and most recently, the joy of gracing the stage alongside you."
In a majority of the photos, Summer -- who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday -- wears black shorts and a black T-shirt that looks like concert merch featuring a photograph of Aguilera on the front. The gallery's final photo shows her behind a drum kit in a white T-shirt.
The photos of Summer on stage were seemingly taken during Aguilera's first show in Israel on Aug. 10 at Live Park.
"Every day, I thank the universe for gifting me the privilege of being your momma, a role that stands as my ultimate accomplishment," Aguilera wrote. "Witnessing the remarkable young woman you are evolving into fills me with immense pride. Mommy loves you so much!"
The post also features a sole video, showing Aguilera hugging a smiling Summer and dancing with her as she sings into a microphone and her backup dancers perform behind the pair.
Aguilera shares Summer with her fiancé, Matt Rutler. After nearly four years of dating, Aguilera and Rutler got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2014 and welcomed a baby girl, Summer Rain Rutler, later that year. Summer is the first child for Rutler, though Aguilera shares 15-year-old son Max Liron with her ex-husband, music producer Jordan Bratman.
Rutler also posted a tribute to Summer on her birthday. The film producer shared a video of Summer going out on stage at her mom's show, followed by another video of the father-daughter duo admiring a sunset. "Happy 9th Birthday to our little sunshine :)," he captioned his post.
In 2016, the singer told Women’s Health that she was not rushing their wedding, noting, "We discuss it when we’re snuggling in bed, but it’s a casual conversation."
The pop star was recently a guest on the Call Her Daddy podcast, revealing that she likes the "guy next door" types.
She shared that she was never interested in being pressured into a relationship for publicity's sake.
"If it's not real to me and authentic, I can't do it," she explained. "I can't force something as personal as that."
