All it took was one phone call!

Christina Anstead and her husband, Ant, are celebrating the two-year anniversary of when he first called her on the phone to ask her out. "I called you Two years ago today! And straight away I knew I knew you!" Ant captioned a blurry Instagram photo of him and his wife. "Since then we have done so much! It’s crazy!! Two years ago I was lost! I was half! And You made me whole! You completed me! You get me!"

The 40-year-old Ant Anstead Master Mechanic star added, "I love you! And I love our imperfections! I continue to pinch myself every day. 🙏🏻"

Further explaining why he chose the pic, Ant noted, "We have so many amazing pictures over the last two years! But I really LOVE this one! Taken secretly by Shannon having known you five days.... (she must have thought I was really antisocial 😂). This is how I looked at you, and have done every day since! Thank you for choosing me! Not that we had a choice 😉✨💫⚡️🌕🌙 ❤️❤️🔥🔥 #HMF"

Christina also celebrated the anniversary by sharing a pic of the two kissing and recalling that she had just left a spa where she had spent three days "fasting my mind, body and spirit."

The 36-year-old Flip or Flop star -- who was married to her HGTV co-star, Tarek El Moussa, from 2009 to 2018 -- wrote that she asked her friend, Clayton Jennings, to pray that she would "find a man who treated me and my kids with love and respect, that I would no longer play small."

Christina said it wasn't long before she was being set up with Ant, whom she went out with a few days after he called her. "We have literally been inseparable ever since. I told my dad at a hockey game a week after we met that we were going to get married," she wrote. "...Now two years later -- married with a wonderful blended family, careers we both love and beautiful baby boy."

Her post sweetly concludes, "Life has a funny way of letting things fall into place when you least expect it."

In addition to being head over heels for Ant, Christina also seems to be getting along with her ex-husband. Over the weekend, Tarek posted a photo of him and their son, Brayden, dressed up as Paw Patrol characters.

Loving the father-son moment, Christina commented, "Please wear this trick or treating, thank you." Tarek, 38, joked back, "$5."

ET recently caught up with Tarek and his new girlfriend, 32-year-old Heather Rae Young, who revealed what it was like when Christina and Heather first met. Here's what went down, according to the couple:

