Christina Hall's Ex Ant Anstead Congratulates Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa on Pregnancy News
Tarek and Heather El Moussa Are Pregnant With Their First Baby T…
'The Kardashians' Finale: Khloé Kardashian Calls Tristan Thomps…
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2 (Exclusi…
Brad Pitt Arrives in Italy Where Angelina Jolie and Kids Are Ahe…
Pete Davidson Says His Big Goal Is Having a KID
Khloè Kardashian Expecting Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Verdict Thrown Into Question After …
Alex Rodriguez Reacts to Jennifer Lopez Getting Engaged to Ben A…
'Big Brother' 24 Houseguests Tell Their Strategies in 5 Words or…
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ Lovers' Quarrel in 'Deep Water' Wi…
Demi Lovato Battles Addiction and Tabloids in ‘Skin of My Teeth’…
'90 Day Fiancé': Jibri's Parents Tell Him and Miona They Have to…
Mariah Carey Snuggles Up With Boyfriend as Nick Cannon Seemingly…
‘FBI’ Star Zeeko Zaki on Changing the Narrative With His Egyptia…
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Open Up About Their IVF Journey …
Emmy Nominations 2022: First-Time Nominees, History-Makers and B…
Inside Jill Duggar’s Life Since Stepping Away From ‘Counting On’
Kulture Turns 4! Cardi B and Offset Give Daughter Mad Cash for H…
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa got some support from Ant Anstead following their baby news. On Wednesday, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.
The couple’s comments section were filled with congratulatory messages from fans and friends, but it was the message from Ant, the ex-husband of Tarek’s ex-wife, Christina Hall, that stood out.
“Huge congratulations you two! Thrilled for you all! ❤️ x,” the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host wrote in Tarek’s comments section.
Ant and Christina were married from 2018-2021 and are parents to son Hudson, 2. Christina and Tarek announced their split in 2016 following a seven-year marriage. They share two kids -- Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6.
Christina is also happy about Tarek and Heather’s baby news. “Christina is happy for Tarek and Heather. As long as Tarek and her are peacefully co-parenting, she is content,” a source tells ET.
Tarek, 40, and Heather, 34, made the “surprise” announcement that they are expecting on their respective Instagram accounts. “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! 🤍,” Tarek captioned the photo set from his and Heather Rae’s maternity shoot, that also featured his two children.
Heather shared the same images and caption on her account. The couple's announcement comes after they opened up to ET in January about their IVF journey. Heather and Tarek were candid about facing some fertility challenges, as Heather has known since her 20s that she had a low egg count.
"I think as a woman when you hear that, it really hits you and you think, 'Oh my god, what if I can never do this?' So when we started dating, right in the beginning, I talked to him about freezing my eggs, just in case, you know, even though we were both like, 'No.' I'm like, 'I want to do it just as an insurance policy,'" the Selling Sunset star explained to ET.
RELATED CONTENT:
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Expecting First Child Together
Heather Rae El Moussa Appears to Argue With Christina Hall
Ant Anstead on Claim He's Trying to Take Son Away From Christina Hall
Christina Haack's Husband Speaks Out Amid Ant Anstead Custody Battle
Related Gallery