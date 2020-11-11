Since we're all continuing to spend more time at home these days, gifting an item to elevate the space is a great idea for holiday gifting. Amazon's 2020 holiday gift guide just got released and it's brimming with a range of stylish home products.

With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Holiday Dash, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Wayfair and other major retailers, before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin.

To make it easier to navigate Amazon's expansive variety of products, ET Style has combed through to select the best home items that'll be perfect gifts for friends and family such as home decor, electronics and kitchenware. Highlights from the list include the newest Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Show 8, Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker, Le Creuset Dutch Oven (which is on sale!), Sonos Move Speaker and a set of hand soap and lotion from Nest Fragrances.

Plus, be sure to check back to see if any of these gifting options will be on sale during Amazon's Holiday Dash sale event. We'll keep you up to date on the best deals to come out of the sale event.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Shop our top picks of gifts for the home from Amazon ahead.

Echo Show 8 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. REGULARLY $129.99 $104.99 at Amazon

Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale Fitbit Amazon Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale Fitbit This scale can have multiple users to track their stats when their phone is connected to it. $48.99 at Amazon

Barista Pro Espresso Machine Breville Amazon Barista Pro Espresso Machine Breville The Breville Barista Pro espresso machine is an investment you won't regret. Make café-quality coffee right at home with this multitasking machine that lets you select your drink, grind, shot and temperature on a touchscreen. $799.95 at Amazon

32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition Toshiba Amazon 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition Toshiba This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition was one of the best selling products on Prime Day this year. Get this Toshiba Smart TV while supplies last. REGULARLY $180 $130 at Amazon

Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle including Screen Protector and Power Adapter Amazon Amazon Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle including Screen Protector and Power Adapter Amazon The Amazon Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle includes a Kindle (10th generation), 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), a kid-friendly cover, 2-year worry-free guarantee, screen protector and power adapter. REGULARLY $142.97 $127.97 at Amazon

LED Star Christmas Tree Topper Light with White Rotating Star Projector Tenflyer Amazon LED Star Christmas Tree Topper Light with White Rotating Star Projector Tenflyer This Tenflyer LED Star Christmas Tree Topper Light with White Rotating Star Projector projects stars on the ceiling above your Christmas Tree!!! We are loving this Christmas Tree topper! $25.99 at Amazon

Total Package Air Fryer Oven Yedi Amazon Total Package Air Fryer Oven Yedi There's a reason unique gift ideas like this have been trending. Whether for a family member on your list or for your own kitchen, this Yedi air fryer comes with everything needed for healthier meals: a rotisserie tong and rod, oven rack, drip pan, skewer rotisserie, rotisserie cage, rotisserie steak cage, mesh basket and trays, oven mitts and even a recipe book. $148.95 at Amazon

Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven Le Creuset Amazon Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven Le Creuset Save 40% on the famous Le Creuset Dutch oven for the one who loves to cook. This kitchen essential does it all. Great for baking, slow-cooking, roasting and braising. REGULARLY $299.95 $179.95 at Amazon

Move Speaker Sonos Amazon Move Speaker Sonos Whether it's set indoors or outdoors, the Sonos Move speaker can go anywhere and deliver brilliant sound. The durable and portable battery-powered smart speaker is compatible with voice control, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. $399 at Amazon

Smart Bottle - Water and Healthy Beverage Infuser with Tracking App LifeFuels Amazon Smart Bottle - Water and Healthy Beverage Infuser with Tracking App LifeFuels LifeFuels Smart Bottle - Water and Healthy Beverage Infuser with Tracking App is one of the hottest new products on the market this holiday season. The best part about it is the LifeFuels Smart Bottle will help save over 1 million plastic bottles from going into the ocean by the end of the year. $149 at Amazon

Afriyie Concrete Serving Platter Studio Badge Amazon Afriyie Concrete Serving Platter Studio Badge It's easy to see why Oprah chose this item for her Favorite Things list: These serving platters are handmade from cement and teak, making for a stunning display piece when not in use. Choose from mint (pictured above), indigo and white. $90 at Amazon

Sterling Portable Turntable Crosley Amazon Sterling Portable Turntable Crosley Save 25% on this stunningly nostalgic turntable with built-in Bluetooth receiver and full-range stereo speakers. REGULARLY $249.95 $186.95 at Amazon

ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Philips Sonicare Amazon ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Philips Sonicare If you're looking for a gift that your loved one will actually use, we recommend a cuter-than-average electric toothbrush, like this Bluetooth-equipped set from Philips Sonicare. ORIGINALLY $169.95 $139.95 at Amazon

K-Cafe Coffee Maker Keurig Amazon K-Cafe Coffee Maker Keurig Make cafe-quality coffee right at home with the versatile Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker. This machine brews any K-cup pod or ground coffee of your choice to create your favorite hot or cold drink. It also comes with a milk frother! REGULARLY $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Turquoise Gloss Stemless Corkcicle. Amazon Turquoise Gloss Stemless Corkcicle. The Corkcicle. Turquoise Gloss Stemless is the trendy insulated wine tumbler that is a must have for the wine lovers in your life. $19.99 at Amazon

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Gift the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. The smart speaker features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. $59.99 at Amazon

Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Amazon Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Available with black or white handles, this pairing and chef's knife set is a collaboration between Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller and cutlery maker Cangshan. Save an extra 20% on the price below when you click the coupon on Amazon. $299.95 at Amazon

Mini Projector 2020 Auking Amazon Mini Projector 2020 Auking This AuKing portable movie projector is fit for playing videos, TV series, photos sharing, football matches etc. It can be easily connected with laptops, smartphones, tablets, USB drives, X-Box ONE to enjoy big games. This is the perfect addition to anyone's stocking this holiday season. REGULARLY $90 $68 at Amazon (with 20% coupon)

Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT Cosori Amazon Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT Cosori If you know someone without an air fryer, gift this do-it-all design from Cosori. The sleek style not only looks good on any kitchen counter, this air fryer has a digital touchscreen with 11 presets for roasting, toasting, frying and more. The basket is easy to clean and the machine can be controlled and monitored with a mobile phone. REGULARLY $119.99 $98.98 at Amazon

Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum iRobot Amazon Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum iRobot Treat your loved one to the luxurious Roomba that vacuums on its own at the touch of a button, featuring reactive sensor technology, Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, powerful suction and automatic dirt disposal. REGULARLY $599 $549 at Amazon

Home Office Lap Desk LapGear Amazon Home Office Lap Desk LapGear This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation thanks to the built-in durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad. $34.99 at Amazon

Ultra Plush Fleece Bathrobe Ojai Lingerie Amazon Ultra Plush Fleece Bathrobe Ojai Lingerie Who wouldn't want a plush robe that feels like a blanket? This one from Ojai Lingerie is super soft and the waist-cinching sash is attached to the robe so it won't slip off. $164 at Amazon

55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV Samsung Amazon 55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV Samsung If you're thinking of sprucing up your outdoor space, consider splurging on the Samsung Terrace TV. Specially made to be used outdoors, this television can withstand the rain, snow and heat, and it has anti-reflection technology. $3,497.99 at Amazon

Dog Camera Furbo Amazon Dog Camera Furbo Dog parents can keep an eye on their best friend while they're away thanks to the full HD wifi camera from Furbo. Talk to your pet whenever with two-way audio and toss treats to reward good behavior. REGULARLY $249 $199 at Amazon

Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish Ayesha Curry Amazon Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish Ayesha Curry Have a family member on your list that loves to cook? A cast iron Dutch oven is a versatile cookware essential. This one from Ayesha Curry is a quality buy that doesn't break the bank. Plus, we can't resist the adorable heart-shaped handle. $69.99 at Amazon

Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker JBL CLIP 3 Amazon Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker JBL CLIP 3 The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover. REGULARLY $69.95 $39 at Amazon

Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers Halluci Amazon Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers Halluci Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. $23.99 at Amazon

Heated Throw Blanket Sunbeam Amazon Heated Throw Blanket Sunbeam The ultimate winter blanket -- this sumptuous reversible throw comes with a heat controller with three settings and automatically shuts off after three hours. REGULARLY $72.98 $54.49 at Amazon

Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler Best Friends by Sheri Amazon Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler Best Friends by Sheri This popular donut pet bed is said to be calming and unbelievably comfy and cozy for any dog or cat. Available in four sizes. Starting $34.95 at Amazon

Grapefruit Liquid Soap and Hand Lotion Gift Set NEST Fragrances Amazon Grapefruit Liquid Soap and Hand Lotion Gift Set NEST Fragrances A refreshing grapefruit scented hand soap and lotion set by NEST that looks as good as it smells. $47.90 at Amazon

Large Jar Candle, Christmas Celebration Yankee Candle Amazon Large Jar Candle, Christmas Celebration Yankee Candle Nothing gets people in the mood for the holidays than a delicious scented candle. Makes for a great stocking stuffer, too! $28.43 at Amazon

