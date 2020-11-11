Christmas Gifts for the Home at Amazon -- Echo Show 8, Le Creuset Dutch Oven, Keurig Coffee Maker & More
Since we're all continuing to spend more time at home these days, gifting an item to elevate the space is a great idea for holiday gifting. Amazon's 2020 holiday gift guide just got released and it's brimming with a range of stylish home products.
With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Holiday Dash, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Wayfair and other major retailers, before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin.
To make it easier to navigate Amazon's expansive variety of products, ET Style has combed through to select the best home items that'll be perfect gifts for friends and family such as home decor, electronics and kitchenware. Highlights from the list include the newest Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Show 8, Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker, Le Creuset Dutch Oven (which is on sale!), Sonos Move Speaker and a set of hand soap and lotion from Nest Fragrances.
Plus, be sure to check back to see if any of these gifting options will be on sale during Amazon's Holiday Dash sale event. We'll keep you up to date on the best deals to come out of the sale event.
Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
Shop our top picks of gifts for the home from Amazon ahead.
