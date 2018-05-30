Christopher Plummer and Vera Farmiga Bond Over Candy Corn Casserole in 'Boundaries' Clip (Exclusive)

In Boundaries, the upcoming dramedy from director Shana Feste (Country Strong), Vera Farmiga plays Laura, a single mother who is forced to take a road trip with her estranged, pot-dealing dad, Jack Jaconi (played by Christopher Plummer). Along with Laura's son, Henry (Lewis MacDougall), and a pack of stray dogs, the family's trip includes plenty of pit stops, one of which is seen in this exclusive clip of a very eccentric family dinner with quite the main dish.

"This tastes like candy corn," Laura says after her first bite.

"Well, it should. Because it's a candy corn casserole!" Jack's good buddy, Stanley (played by Christopher Lloyd) tells her. "Every bite has something sweet."

Not everything is as sweet in Boundaries, out June 22, and this dinner conversation turns slightly sour when Stanley asks about Laura's ex, played in the film by Bobby Cannavale. "What happened to that wonderful husband of yours?" he inquires. "He left us," Laura replies. "Well, he left me, actually. Not Henry."

"He left me too." Henry replies.

"Well, he has chronic fatigue," Laura chides. "So, basically he was too tired to love us properly."

Sony Pictures Classics

Watch the trailer for Boundaries:

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"Laura (Verga Farmiga) is a single mother living in Seattle, who has a constant need to put others and animals before her. When her estranged, criminally-minded father Jack (Christopher Plummer) is kicked out of his retirement home, Laura agrees to drive him down the coast to live with her sister JoJo (Kristen Schaal) in LA. Along for the ride is her bright but troubled son Henry, and an assortment of animal charity cases. Without telling Laura, Jack convinces Henry to help him sell off his copious supply of marijuana at every stop of their journey, resulting in unexpected reunions with old friends and family."

