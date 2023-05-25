Christopher Reeve's son, Will Reeve, is sharing a powerful story of a man who was paralyzed for over a decade and is now able to walk again thanks to a major breakthrough which uses artificial intelligence to reconnect his brain and spinal cord.

The process is said to create a "digital bridge" between the man's brain and spine that bypasses his injuries and puts his thoughts into action, allowing him to walk again.

On Thursday's Good Morning America, Will shared how his late father would have felt about this new advancement.

On May 27, 1995, the Superman actor broke his neck when he was thrown from a horse during an equestrian competition in Culpeper, Virginia. The injury paralyzed him from the shoulders down, and he used a wheelchair and ventilator for the rest of his life. He died on Oct. 10, 2004 at age 52, but devoted the last nine years of his life to help advance spinal injury research.

"If I could be a proud son for a moment, you can draw a straight line from his advocacy bringing so much attention and money to research trying to find cures to developments like today," Will said. "I wish he were here for a million reasons, many of them personal. But, also, he would be the first in line to sign up for this procedure. ...He would be thrilled today. This is a huge moment in the community."

GMA's Michael Strahan added, "He’s here in ways you don’t realize."

