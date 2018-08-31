Christy Carlson Romano Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Christy Carlson Romano is pregnant!

The 34-year-old actress is expecting her second child with her husband, Brendan Rooney, she announced on Instagram on Friday. The two are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Isabella, whom they welcomed on Christmas Eve in 2016.

"We are so excited, we just can't keep this a secret any longer!" Romano wrote alongside a sweet pic of herself and Rooney with Isabella fast asleep in his lap as the family adorably piled into bed together.

"@thebrendanrooney and I are thrilled to announce that we're expecting again!" she continued, adding that her pregnancy so far has been "going great."

The exciting news comes just weeks after it was revealed that Romano will be heading back to her Disney roots with a role in the upcoming live-action Kim Possible movie.

The actress voiced the titular character in the animated series from 2002 to 2007. And while she didn't reveal which character she would play in the movie, she couldn't contain her excitement about the project in a statement to ET.

“I can’t say too much about my involvement yet, but I’m very excited to help usher in the strong, empowered female character I helped bring to life, to a new generation," she said. "And I’m equally thrilled to see what the original fans think!"

Romano has been open with fans about everything from her career to motherhood. See what she told ET about becoming a mom in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Christy Carlson Romano Joins the 'Kim Possible' Live-Action Movie

'Kim Possible' Movie: Christy Carlson Romano Is Hopeful 'They'll Do Right By Kim and Myself' (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: Christy Carlson Romano Opens Up About Motherhood: 'Your Whole Perspective Completely Shifts'

Related Gallery