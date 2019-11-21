Ciara is ready to bring the girl power to the 2019 American Music Awards stage!

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with the "Level Up" singer and host of this year's awards ceremony during a press day at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, where she touched on the amazing female artists that will take the stage, as well as what Taylor Swift has up her sleeve.

"The ladies are showing up this night. There's going to be some girl power that's going to be going down on Sunday, and the girls are representing," Ciara shared. Swift, meanwhile, had been in the headlines after she claimed that her former record label, Big Machine Label Group, wouldn't allow her to perform her old songs at the telecast. The label has denied such claims.

After days of back-and-forth statements, Big Machine revealed on Monday they had reached an agreement to allow Swift to perform the songs. So what does Ciara, as host, know about Swift's upcoming performance.

"You'll just have to wait and see what's going to happen. I'm not going to tell you what's going to happen on the stage," she said about Swift, who is set to receive the Artist of the Decade Award. "I love Taylor. Honestly, she's just such an incredible woman and I really have so much respect for her and what she stands for in general."

"We always have really great conversations that drift off into just really cool, fruitful conversations. We talk about real stuff and, especially on the business side, for me having created my own record label, Beauty Marks Entertainment, that's been an incredible journey," Ciara continued. "And whenever me and women like her get to connect, it's just such a cool conversation because she's also pioneered and made history and done really incredible things for us women in music too."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)

Ciara wouldn't share any further details, or whether she would be involved in Swift's performance since she was in her "You Need to Calm Down" video.

"All I have to say is: tune in Sunday. It's going to be a fun night," Ciara noted. "It's going to be girl power to the highest level happening in this room this night and also a lot of other amazing performers. You have Travis Scott, Green Day, Post Malone. We've got to talk the fellas too, as well. It's going to be a lot of fun. I'm looking forward to being part of the night, hosting the night."

As for her own music, will she be sharing new tunes during the AMAs?

"A host never tells it all," she teased. "But, it's definitely going to be a [great night]. I'm going to give everyone in the house a treat. I'm going to give my fans a treat on the day of the show. But I can't say what it's going to be. But I'm super excited about it!"

The 2019 AMAs will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday on ABC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

American Music Awards 2019: How to Watch, Who's Hosting, Presenters, Performers and More

American Music Awards 2019 Nominees Revealed -- and Taylor Swift Could Break a Record!

ET Is at the 2019 AMAs: Here's How to Watch Our Coverage

Ciara and Blanco Brown Get Real About Owning Their Own Music | Artist X Artist Embed Code Restart Ciara and Blanco Brown Get Real About Owning Their Own Music | Artist X Artist

Related Gallery