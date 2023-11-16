Cillian Murphy is likely to be a fixture of next year's awards season, and the Oppenheimer star has already received one prestigious honor.

The actor is set to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor, during the Film Awards ceremony at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 4, 2024.

"After working together on five previous films, including The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, and Dunkirk, Cillian Murphy and writer-director Christopher Nolan reunite for one of the most ambitious and epic films of the year. Murphy gives a stunning portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer as a conflicted scientist leading the Manhattan Project to produce the world's first atomic bomb," said Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi. "For this career-best performance, we are honored to present the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor, to Cillian Murphy."

Other 2024 honorees include Emma Stone, who will receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress, for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos' upcoming dark fantasy-comedy, Poor Things, in which she plays Bella, a young woman brought back to life by an eccentric scientist.

"Emma Stone continues to exert influence as one of the most important actresses of this generation, whose performances are always exceptional no matter the role. In her latest film Poor Things, Emma delivers a burning intensity and character bound for liberation," said Chandi. "There is no one better suited for this role, and it is our honor to present the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress, to Emma Stone."

The actress was previously honored at the festival in 2016, winning the Vanguard Award alongside co-star Ryan Gosling and director Damien Chazelle for La La Land -- she went on that year to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the movie musical. This year, the Vanguard Award will be presented to Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon.

The Palm Springs International Film Awards is set to take place on Jan. 4, 2024 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival -- sponsored by Entertainment Tonight and IHG Hotels & Resorts -- running through Jan. 15.

