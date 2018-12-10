Cindy Crawford Supports Daughter Kaia Gerber at 2018 Fashion Awards

Kaia Gerber is feeling the love at this year's Fashion Awards!

The 17-year-old runway model was joined by her superstar mom, Cindy Crawford, as well as her father, Rande Gerber, and older brother Presley Gerber, who all turned out to support Kaia at the gala event, where she was nominated for Model of the Year.

The gorgeous family posed like pros for photographers on the red carpet outside Royal Albert Hall in London, England, on Monday.

Kaia stunned in a shimmering black and silver cutout Alexander McQueen dress, while her famous mom bared her shoulders in a hip-hugging black Marchesa gown. Both mother and daughter rocked gorgeous Tacori jewelry.

Once inside the star-studded awards show, the up-and-coming Kaia won big, taking home the Model of the Year Award, beating out fellow nominees, Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, Adut Akech and Adwoa Aboah.

After being honored with the coveted award, Kaia and Cindy continued to pose for photos inside the lavish awards ceremony, and proved just how much they dominated the style game, even at an event filled with the biggest names in fashion.

ET caught up with Kaia earlier this year, and she opened up about her mom's famous closet, and what items of clothing she plans to swipe one day.

"I just love all of her vintage pieces," she told ET. "She keeps a lot of her archival pieces. I’m waiting until I can pull those out one night."

Watch the video below for more with the young Model of the Year winner.

