Claire Danes Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 With Hugh Dancy

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are officially parents of three.
The couple welcomed a baby girl, their rep confirmed to People. The little one joins big brothers Cyrus, 10, and Rowan, who turns 5 next month.
The official announcement of the little one's birth comes shortly after Danes and Dancy were photographed pushing a stroller in New York City.
A day after news of Danes' pregnancy broke in January, ET spoke with the Fleishman Is in Trouble star at the 2023 Golden Globes -- where she was nominated for the sixth time -- about her baby on the way.
"Mama mode is alright. This one was not so expected, so, but we're thrilled and here we go," she told ET. "Let's do it... We're delighted." At the time, Danes was in her second trimester and "grateful" to be out of the nausea phase.
She and Dancy, her former Evening co-star, quietly tied the knot in September 2009. "I personally feel like in my limited experience that you can only prepare as far as the arrival of the baby," Dancy told Jimmy Kimmel on The Tonight Show, "and then everything after that is just a blank."
