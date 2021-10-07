Claire Foy is going to be taking on the role of Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg in a new TV series about the social media giant. According to multiple reports, Foy will star as Sandberg in the drama from Anonymous Content and Wiip titled, Doomsday Machine.

The project is based on Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang’s book, An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination, along with their reporting for The New York Times. Reporting from The New Yorker's Andrew Marantz will also serve as the basis for the series.

Homeland Elegies author, Ayad Akhtar, is penning the scripted series and will executive produce the project alongside Frenkel and Kang. Marantz will also be a consultant on the project.

The show will chronicle the relationship between Mark Zuckerberg and Sandberg, and the obstacles Facebook has faced on its rise to becoming the highest grossing social media platform.

The news of the series comes just days after Wednesday's Senate testimony by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who urged lawmakers to force tougher regulations on the social media platform.

Doomsday Machine will cover the 2016 election and the rise of disinformation, followed by recent findings, like, XCHECK, a program that reportedly shielded important users, including former President Trump, from Facebook’s rules and regulations.

The show will also cover how the company was made aware of the mental health risks Instagram presents to younger users, and the how Zuckerberg has used Facebook's News Feed to only push out articles with painted Facebook in a positive light,

Casting for Zuckerberg and the rest of the major players in the series have yet to be announced.

