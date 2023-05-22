Red carpet baby bump!

Claire Holt and her husband, Andrew Joblon, are expecting their third child. The Vampire Diaries actress made the announcement in style on Sunday during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Holt graced the red carpet for the premiere of her latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, in a halter gown by Lanvin.

Adding more glam to her look, the 34-year-old Australian actress wore a pair of Alexandre Birman Nina Zircone stiletto sandals. The mommy-to-be made sure her baby bump was the star of the show on the carpet as she held her tummy while taking pictures.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Holt also shared the baby news on Instagram.

"me & no 3 ✨," The Originals star captioned the post that featured a series of pictures from inside her hotel room, showing off her attire.

On her Instagram Story, Holt shared that her baby-to-be loves French bread and poked fun at how fast her bump has sprouted.

"Also it appears that one your 3rd baby you get a bump the second the test is positive," she wrote over a photo from the carpet. "Why do I look 8 months pregnant already?"

Holt and Joblon tied the knot in 2018, and are parents to James, 4, and Ellie, 2.

Prior to making her announcement, Holt shared a series of sweet pictures featuring her and her two oldest children.

"pals + vacuums + boats + cars," she captioned the post that lead with a picture of her cheek-to-cheek smiling at the camera with James and Ellie.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lawrence Wears Flip Flops on Cannes Red Carpet

Robert De Niro, Tiffany Chen at Cannes Party After Baby Announcement

'Killers of the Flower Moon' Gets 9-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes

Harrison Ford Thanks Calista Flockhart in Touching Speech at Cannes Film Festival This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery