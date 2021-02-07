Clare Crawley is trying something new! The former Bachelorette took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her new look post-Dale Moss split: pink hair!

"I’ve been wanting to have some fun and (temporarily) change up my hair for some time now with a fun color ••• so I did it!!🥳," Clare captioned a shot of her new 'do.

The 39-year-old hairstylist shared with her followers why she's such a fan of hair coloring shampoo and conditioners like No Fade Fresh, and said she's recommended it to her clients to see what colors they'd like to try without damaging their hair.

"The best part is you can do it at home yourself! Let me know if you try it and what color you get!" she added.

Clare's new hair comes almost three weeks after Dale announced their breakup on Instagram, just five months after they got engaged. Clare broke her silence on the split a few days later, saying she was "crushed" by his announcement.

The Sacramento native has opened up about her struggle on social media since, while Dale recently said he's "f**king wrecked" over their split.

In an interview with ET last week, Tayshia Adams -- who took over as Bachelorette after Clare and Dale's quick engagement -- advised the pair to "stay out of the media."

"I have not spoken to Dale. I did reach out to Clare," Tayshia revealed, before sharing her thoughts on the recently-split twosome. "Honestly, I would just say keep to your guys' selves. It is really easy to get wrapped up in wanting to have your voice heard and it makes it really messy."

"You guys are both hurting right now, so just reach out to family and friends and ones you can confide in and stay out of the media," she added.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tayshia Adams Reacts to Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' Breakup (Exclusive)

Dale Moss Says He's 'F**king Wrecked' Over Clare Crawley Breakup

Clare Crawley Says She Was 'Struggling Pretty Bad' After 'Bachelorette' and Dale Moss Split

‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Split Just Months After Engagement This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery