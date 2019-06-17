Comedian Claudia Oshry is opening up about her own allegation of misconduct against Cuba Gooding Jr.

The comic shared her claims regarding Gooding during an episode of her podcast, The Morning Toast, released on June 12, one day before the actor turned himself over to police and appeared in court, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of forcible touching and sex abuse in the third degree, brought by a different woman.

Commenting to ET, Oshry opened up for the first time since her claimed interaction became a trending news story on Monday, detailing her allegation -- which Gooding has staunchly denied through his attorney.

"I was a senior in high school in 2012. I was at a club called SL with a bunch of my friends. We were all at a table when I felt someone inappropriately touching me. I turn around and Cuba Gooding Jr. is there hysterically laughing," Oshry claimed. "I was mortified."

"I was genuinely confused. Nobody had ever touched me without my consent before. I wasn’t planning on turning around and seeing a celebrity, just your average NYC degenerate," Oshry claimed. "The entire thing happened so fast, it was the weirdest thing ever."

Oshry claimed that she "didn’t contact authorities" because she was worried she would "get in trouble for being at a club underage and using a fake ID."

"I told my friends and family at the time," Oshry said.

When asked about why she chose to speak out now on her podcast, the stand-up comic stated, "I figured the best revenge would be to leverage my platform so everyone knows what a creep Cuba Gooding Jr. is."

Gooding's attorney, Mark Heller, released a statement denying Oshry's story, telling ET, “Cuba has no idea who this woman is. Cuba has indicated that nothing like that [what she said] has ever taken place and he’s never engaged in that kind of conduct that she’s describing."

According to Oshry -- who said during her podcast that she'd been recounting her alleged experience with the actor as part of her stand-up routine for years -- she's been approached by "at least five people" who have shared similar allegations against the actor.

"I think lots of people are embarrassed to speak on this," Oshry said, adding that she hopes talking about her alleged experience can "help someone else cope with theirs."

"I’m glad someone finally spoke up, I just wish it happened sooner," Oshry stated.

Regarding Gooding's not guilty plea to charges made against him in New York City on Thursday, the actor's attorney tells ET, "We are in the process of preparing a motion to dismiss the charges in the interest of justice and are very confident that it will be successful."

Various news outlets report that a 30-year-old woman claims the actor was intoxicated and grabbed her breast while the two were at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge the night of June 9. The 51-year-old actor maintains his innocence and his next court date is set for June 26.

