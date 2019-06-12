Cuba Gooding Jr. is turning himself into the NYPD.

ET has learned that the 51-year-old actor plans to surrender on Thursday, after allegedly groping a woman at a bar in New York City Sunday night.

Multiple sources tell ET that although Gooding Jr. maintains his innocence, he plans to turn himself into the Manhattan Special Victims Unit sometime between 12 and 1 p.m. ET. He will then be processed at the precinct in East Harlem before being transported to an arraignment center, according to our sources.

"Cuba is very respectful of the process and we are going to follow the protocol of the process," Gooding Jr.'s attorney, Peter Toumbekis, tells ET. "He's comfortable to have faith and trust in the process."

"He is holding up OK," Toumbekis adds. "He's a man of faith and he also has a great faith in [how] the system works. His background has always been one to support the troops, law enforcement and he will respect this process."

The NYPD tells ET that their SVU has a complaint on file regarding the allegation against Gooding Jr., but could not confirm any further details. Various news outlets report, however, that a 30-year-old woman claims the actor was intoxicated and grabbed her breast while the two were at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge the night of June 9.

Stay with ETonline for updates relating to this case.

Reporting by Carolyn Greenspan and Brendon Geoffrion.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cuba Gooding Jr, Regina King, Michael B. Jordan & More Celebs React to Director John Singleton’s Death

Cuba Gooding Jr. Reveals His Best and Most 'Miserable' Co-Stars

Cuba Gooding Jr. Breaks Silence on Father's Death With Sweet Nod to His Soul-Singing Career