Clayton Echard and Susie Evans have broken up. In a joint Instagram post on Friday, the pair announced they're going their separate ways, six months after they unveiled their relationship on the season finale of The Bachelor.

"With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways," Clayton and Susie wrote. "For anyone who has ever loved, knows this was a painful decision to make and not one taken lightly. We understand that there will likely be a lot of questions about this decision -- social media is definitely a highlight reel and much of our experiences together we have kept private as I’m sure most can understand."

"But we will share this -- although this last year together has brought us so much joy and so many laughs, there has also been a significant amount of pain," the pair continued. "We know no healthy relationship comes without its struggles, but we’ve realized that we were not prepared for the external forces that hindered our ability to not only heal as individuals but also as a couple."

The duo added that they are both "focused on continuing to work on ourselves, so we can be the best version of ourselves."

"This is not an easy time for either of us but we stand in support of each other and hope to see the other go on to find happiness and healing," they wrote. "Although Claysie is no more, we hope that our communities can support us individually as we move forward with love and respect for each other."

Clayton and Susie concluded their post by writing, "Thank you to all of you that supported our relationship. It means so much more than you will ever know."