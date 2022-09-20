'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Announced as Season 27 Lead

Zach Shallcross is the next Bachelor! During part 2 of The Bachelorette finale on Tuesday, host Jesse Palmer announced that the 25-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, will be taking on the leading role for season 27.

"There’s no words. I’m just taking this in right now. This is pretty incredible," he said. "This is once in a lifetime, awesome, incredible opportunity."

Zach appeared on the current season of The Bachelorette, during which time he vied for Rachel Recchia's heart.

Things took a turn for the worse for the pair after an awkward Fantasy Suite date, in which Rachel questioned Zach's readiness for marriage because of his age, though he's only a few months younger than her. In a confessional, Zach called his off-camera conversation with Rachel "inauthentic."

At the rose ceremony, a troubled Zach pulled Rachel before she could begin, and confessed his concerns about not getting "the real Rachel" during their overnight.

"I was trying to find that missing piece for me," she explained during part 1 of the finale. "I did think if we spent the night talking I could find it."

"I did really love you. I saw a future with you," Zach said. "But I need to go."

With that, the pair said their goodbyes. They later reunited live, in-studio and cleared the air once and for all.

"You are such an incredible guy," Rachel told her ex, who replied, "I want the best for you, always."

Now that his journey with Rachel is behind him, Zach is ready to find love.

"I am ready," Zach said, before adding that his experience with Rachel "didn’t change how ready I was."

"I’m now more ready. That’s almost fuel to the fire," he said. "I’m ready to find my person, my best friend. I want to walk away from this with someone for the rest of my life."

As for the women he's about to meet, Zach advised them to "come into this ready for love."

"I think it’s really important to let yourself be vulnerable," he said. "... Let yourself be true, be open, then it can really happen. I saw it first-hand. It’s just going to be a blast."

Zach got a chance to meet five of the woman who will appear on his season Tuesday night. There was Brooklyn, who bonded with Zach over their shared home state of Texas, Brianna, who got the newly-minted Bachelor take a selfie of them, and Bailey, who tried to stand out with a cute rhyme involving her name.

The New York-based Cat came next, telling Zach, "Dating me is not intended for the weak, so if you can make it here you can make it anywhere." The meet-and-greet ended with Christina, who did a shot with Zach.

"Wow. I'm just getting thrown into it. I'm feeling great," Zach said after the introductions. "I'll get the hang of it. It's a little rusty right now, as everyone saw. Everyone impressed me. That was incredible."

It wasn't Zach who got pick who'd get his first rose, as fans voted on social media for that honor, ultimately choosing Brianna to receive America's First Impression Rose.

Season 27 of The Bachelor will premiere Monday, Jan. 23. Relive all the drama from season 19 of The Bachelorette with ET's coverage. For more Bachelor Nation fun, tune in to the season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday, Sept. 27 on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 Trailer Teases Romances and Drama (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'The Bachelorette' Finale: Erich Addresses His Ex's Dramatic Claims

'The Bachelorette' Finale: Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Are Engaged

'The Bachelorette': Aven Surprises Rachel After Her Split With Tino

Related Gallery