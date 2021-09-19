Clayton Echard Speaks Out After Reports That He's the Next Bachelor
Lance Bass Says Becoming the Permanent ‘Bachelor’ Host Would Be …
'Bachelor in Paradise': Joe Says He Sees Himself Falling in Love…
'Bachelor in Paradise': Natasha Fumes After Pieper Asks Brendan …
'Bachelor in Paradise': Natasha on the Most 'Shocking, Awful' Pa…
Gayle King on Becoming a Grandmother and Why Oprah Winfrey Won’t…
How Mike Richards Will Still Be a Part of ‘Jeopardy!’ After Step…
Lucy Lawless Says She Would Love to Make a Cameo in a ‘Xena’ Reb…
BJ Novak Says He Would Love to Reunite With ‘Office’ Co-Stars in…
Elijah Wood Reacts to 'Lord of the Rings' Memes and Says He's Re…
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Spark D…
John Travolta Had a Difficult Talk With Son Ben About Death Foll…
'90 Day Fiancé': Biniyam on Why He's 'Scared' to Lose His Family…
90 Day Fiancé: Angela Abruptly Leaves Tell-All, Says Marriage to…
Kristen Bell on ‘Queenpins’ and Onscreen Chemistry With Bebe Rex…
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Loren Gets Emotional Over Visiting Newborn …
John Cena on Wanting Dwayne Johnson to Hop Back Into WWE Ring (E…
'The Real's Adrienne Houghton and Loni Love Reunite With Tamera …
‘Candyman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen and Teyonah Parris Talk Horror Fl…
ET’s Time With Aaliyah: See Rare Interviews from Throughout Her …
Clayton Echard has seemingly confirmed that he's the next Bachelor. On Thursday, the 28-year-old orthopedic sales rep was spotted seemingly filming for the upcoming season of The Bachelor in his hometown of Eureka, Missouri.
"I’m excited. I’m also very, very nervous," Clayton told a gathered crowd, according to video obtained by local news station Fox 2 Now. "I’m looking to find my person."
Sean Flower, the mayor of Eureka, seemed to confirm Clayton's casting, too, when he posted about the shoot on Facebook.
"Eureka native Clayton Echard, the next Bachelor, and a film crew from the show will be on location in downtown Eureka today around 3:00," the mayor wrote. "Eureka folks are welcome to come down to wish him good luck on the show and watch the shoot."
Along with his message, Sean shared a photo of a banner that read, "Go find love Clayton!" In a comment on his post, the mayor noted, "For the record, the Bachelor show bought and provided the banner."
Clayton, a former college football player, is set to appear on Michelle Young's upcoming season of The Bachelorette.
Though that season has yet to air, speculation about Clayton's Bachelor casting began earlier this month, when E! published photos of a man that resembled him filming what appeared to be a promo shoot for the show.
Following E!'s pics, Us Weekly confirmed Clayton's casting. Additionally, multiple sources told Variety that Clayton has been cast as the next Bachelor.
ET previously reached out to ABC and Warner Bros. for comment.
Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette will premiere Oct. 19. The Bachelor typically airs in January, though an official premiere date has yet to be announced. Bachelor in Paradise is currently airing Tuesdays on ABC.
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Bachelor': Meet the Man Many Believe Is the Next Franchise Lead
'The Bachelorette': Michelle Young Makes Debut in First Promo -- Watch
See the First Photo From Michelle Young's Season of 'The Bachelorette'
Related Gallery