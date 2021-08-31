'The Bachelorette': Michelle Young Makes Debut in First Promo -- Watch!

Michelle Young is ready to score the love of her life. In the new promo for her season of The Bachelorette, Young makes her grand entrance in a gold gown that is equally as sparkling as her jump shot. Picking up a basketball, the former Bachelor contestant and college basketball star shoots and scores before flashing the cameras a cheeky smirk.

"I'm looking for someone who is gonna change the world with me," Young says as she stands on the stairs of the show's infamous mansion, holding a single, red rose. "I'm ready."

Earlier this month, Mike Fleiss, the executive producer of The Bachelorette, shared a photo of Young hitting the gym.

The 28-year-old teacher is posing in a black-and-white sports bra and leggings with a cart of basketballs and a hoop behind her. She appears to be wearing a whistle around her neck.

"On location with our #TheBachelorette," Fleiss captioned the pic, which is the first from her season of the ABC romantic competition series.

Young first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, and was eliminated in the finale. James broke up with Young in favor of his final pick, Rachael Kirkconnell. At the time, Young had asked to have one final conversation with James for closure, which he refused.

"The moment you left, I completely crumbled. I had to walk away without closure, and I had to fill in the gaps of what our relationship really was. I wasn't OK. I wasn't OK at all," Young told James during the After the Final Rose special.

But with her new season on the horizon, Young is moving on and moving forward, and her potential suitors have already been announced. Ranging in age from 25 to 36, the men hail from four countries -- the United States, Canada, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

See them all when The Bachelorette premieres Oct. 19 at 8:00 p.m on ABC.

