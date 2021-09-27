TV

'The Bachelorette': Meet Michelle Young's 30 Suitors!

By Paige Gawley‍ and Zach Seemayer‍
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
27:32

'The Bachelorette': Katie Thurston and Michelle Young Announced …

03:35

'The View' Co-Hosts Reunite in NYC for the First Time in Over a …

04:41

Jennifer Aniston Responds to David Schwimmer Dating Rumors (Excl…

23:12

‘The Voice’ Coaches Joke Ariana Grande Is a ‘Threat,’ Tyra Banks…

02:23

‘DWTS’ Pros Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson Talk Returning to t…

01:39

'CSI: Vegas': Behind the Scenes of Singer Joy Oladokun's Theme R…

01:38

'Darcey & Stacey:' Georgi Meets Up With His Ex-Wife in Midseason…

02:40

Kim Kardashian Is ‘Open’ to Reconciling With Kanye West (Source)

04:31

Kanye West's ‘Donda’: A Breakdown of the Lyrics Seemingly About …

03:09

Cardi B and Offset Get Emotional Visiting Schools for Daughter K…

10:16

How Prison Matchmaker Chelsea Holmes Helps Inmates Find Love (Ex…

01:46

Jennifer Lopez, Diddy, Zoe Saldana and More Stars Shine at Dolce…

02:14

Harry & Meghan Considered Outing Royal Family Member Who Made Al…

01:29

‘Doogie Kamealoha MD’s Peyton Elizabeth Lee on Which OG Star She…

00:50

'A.P. Bio' Season 4 First Look: Patton Oswalt Lets Out Some Stea…

04:14

Tom Holland’s Sweet Birthday Message to Zendaya

23:50

Ariana Grande Makes Her Debut on ‘The Voice’ in New Promo, Tom H…

03:05

See Howie Mandel’s Daughter Jackie Crash His ‘AGT’ Interview!

02:41

'The Voice': Watch Ariana Grande Make Her Coaching Debut in New …

Michelle Young's journey for love is just a few weeks away fast approaching! Now, it's time to meet the men vying for a shot at love with the 28-year-old elementary school teacher.

The men range in age from 25 to 36, and hail from all across the United States and from a wide variety of professions --- including tech CEOs, football players, Ph.D students, personal trainers, firefighters, sales reps, to name just a few.

Fans fell in love with Michelle when she appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor. She and Katie Thurston were announced as the next two franchise leads during the After the Final Rose special.

"I am ready," Michelle said of finding love while on ATFR. "I do think this process works. When you can set down all of these outside distractions and dive in, I think you can really learn a lot about somebody. I'm just excited. I'm ready to get started."

Michelle's season of The Bachelorette will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 19 on ABC. Keep reading for a first look at the 30 men who will be stepping out of limos on night one.

Alec, 29 -- An engineer from North Charleston South Carolina.

Alec
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brandon J., 26 -- A traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Oregon.

Brandon
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brandon K., 29 -- A brand manager from Austin, Texas.

Brandon K
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bryan, 31 -- an NFL player from Chicago, Illinois.

Bryan
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Casey, 36 -- An advertising creative director from Miami Beach, Florida.

Casey
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Chris G., 28 -- A motivational speaker  from Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Chris G
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Chris S., 28 -- A commodities broker from West Hollywood, California.

Chris S.
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Clayton, 28 -- A Medical Sales Rep from Columbia, Missouri.

Clayton
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Daniel, 26 -- A firefighter from Austin, Texas.

Daniel
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Edward, 27 -- A Wellness Coach from Los Angeles, California.

Edward
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Garrett, 33 -- A tech CEO from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Garrett
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Jack, 30 -- A former Army officer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jack
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Jamie, 32 -- A biotech CEO from San Diego, California.

Jamie
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Joe, 28 -- A real estate developer from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Joe
ABC/Craig Sjodin

JoMarri, 26 -- A personal trainer from Fresno, California.

JoMarri
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Leroy, 27 -- A biomedical Ph.D student from Dallas, Texas.

Leroy
ABC/Craig Sjodin

LT, 38 -- A yoga guru from Bellevue, Washington.

LT
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Martin, 29 -- A personal trainer from Miami, Florida.

Martin
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Mollique, 36 -- An academic administrator from San Diego, California.

Mollique
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Nayte, 27 -- A sales executive from Austin, Texas.

Nayte
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Olu, 27 -- An IT analyst from Newark, New Jersey.

Olu
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Pardeep, 30 -- A neuroscientist from Brooklyn, New York.

Pardeep
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Peter, 26 -- A pizzapreneur from Port St. Joe, Florida.

Peter
ABC/Craig Sjodin

PJ, 30 -- A firefighter from Houston, Texas. 

PJ
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Rick, 32 -- A medical sales rep from Los Angeles, California.

Rick
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Rodney, 29 -- A sales rep from Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Rodney
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Romeo, 32 -- A mathematician from New York, New York.

Romeo
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Ryan, 30 -- An environmental consultant from San Jose, California.

Ryan
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Spencer, 25 -- A financial crimes analyst from Cleveland, Ohio. 

Spencer
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Will, 28 -- An academic interventionist from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Will
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 19 on ABC. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Katie Thurston and Michelle Young Announced as Next Two Bachelorettes

Michelle Young Addresses Rachael Kirkconnell's Racism Controversy

'The Bachelor': Matt James Tearfully Breaks Up With Michelle Young

Related Gallery

 