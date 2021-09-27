'The Bachelorette': Meet Michelle Young's 30 Suitors!
Michelle Young's journey for love is just a few weeks away fast approaching! Now, it's time to meet the men vying for a shot at love with the 28-year-old elementary school teacher.
The men range in age from 25 to 36, and hail from all across the United States and from a wide variety of professions --- including tech CEOs, football players, Ph.D students, personal trainers, firefighters, sales reps, to name just a few.
Fans fell in love with Michelle when she appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor. She and Katie Thurston were announced as the next two franchise leads during the After the Final Rose special.
"I am ready," Michelle said of finding love while on ATFR. "I do think this process works. When you can set down all of these outside distractions and dive in, I think you can really learn a lot about somebody. I'm just excited. I'm ready to get started."
Michelle's season of The Bachelorette will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 19 on ABC. Keep reading for a first look at the 30 men who will be stepping out of limos on night one.
Alec, 29 -- An engineer from North Charleston South Carolina.
Brandon J., 26 -- A traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Oregon.
Brandon K., 29 -- A brand manager from Austin, Texas.
Bryan, 31 -- an NFL player from Chicago, Illinois.
Casey, 36 -- An advertising creative director from Miami Beach, Florida.
Chris G., 28 -- A motivational speaker from Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Chris S., 28 -- A commodities broker from West Hollywood, California.
Clayton, 28 -- A Medical Sales Rep from Columbia, Missouri.
Daniel, 26 -- A firefighter from Austin, Texas.
Edward, 27 -- A Wellness Coach from Los Angeles, California.
Garrett, 33 -- A tech CEO from Salt Lake City, Utah.
Jack, 30 -- A former Army officer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Jamie, 32 -- A biotech CEO from San Diego, California.
Joe, 28 -- A real estate developer from Minneapolis, Minnesota.
JoMarri, 26 -- A personal trainer from Fresno, California.
Leroy, 27 -- A biomedical Ph.D student from Dallas, Texas.
LT, 38 -- A yoga guru from Bellevue, Washington.
Martin, 29 -- A personal trainer from Miami, Florida.
Mollique, 36 -- An academic administrator from San Diego, California.
Nayte, 27 -- A sales executive from Austin, Texas.
Olu, 27 -- An IT analyst from Newark, New Jersey.
Pardeep, 30 -- A neuroscientist from Brooklyn, New York.
Peter, 26 -- A pizzapreneur from Port St. Joe, Florida.
PJ, 30 -- A firefighter from Houston, Texas.
Rick, 32 -- A medical sales rep from Los Angeles, California.
Rodney, 29 -- A sales rep from Rancho Cucamonga, California.
Romeo, 32 -- A mathematician from New York, New York.
Ryan, 30 -- An environmental consultant from San Jose, California.
Spencer, 25 -- A financial crimes analyst from Cleveland, Ohio.
Will, 28 -- An academic interventionist from Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 19 on ABC.
