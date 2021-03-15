Matt James has ended things with Michelle Young. During Monday night's Bachelor finale, Matt broke up with Michelle, a teacher, while on their final date.

The move came as a surprise to viewers, as Matt chose to end things with Michelle before going on his last date with his other potential pick, Rachael Kirkconnell.

The breakup came after Michelle, who was one of five women to enter the season late, met Matt's mom, Patty, earlier in the episode. The introduction went well, with Michelle telling Patty that Matt was "the one" for her, and Patty gushing over Michelle's "sweet heart."

"Michelle continues to set the bar high," Matt said at the time. "... I'm extremely excited about where we're at in our relationship. You never know how something's going to go, you just cross your fingers and pray. Today couldn't have gone any better."

After tense conversations with both his mom and Chris Harrison, though, Matt questioned if he was ready to get engaged at all. Matt and Michelle's date repelling down a building initially went well, but Matt admitted he was struggling dealing with the "gravity" of the situation.

During their nighttime date, Michelle once again expressed her love for Matt and gifted athletic jerseys that read "Mr. and Mrs. James."

"I'm sitting here and I am in love with you and I cannot imagine having anyone else as my teammate at this point. It's you. It's you that I want," she said. "It's hard to picture leaving here without you."

At that moment, Matt told the camera that he has "doubt" about his relationship with Michelle.

"I feel terrible. I didn't know this is how it's going to feel," he said. "I don't want to do anything that's going to break her heart, but when you care about someone you just gotta let them know."

He then confessed as much to Michelle, telling her that it's "the first time I've felt anything outside of wanting to be with you forever."

"I've been pushing through that feeling today and trying to get there because of how I feel about you," he said.

Michelle asked for "clarity" on the situation, asking whether or not she should fight for him and their relationship.

"I don't think I can get there with you," he responded.

"It's hard to feel like you have this connection with somebody and they flip a switch and it's gone," she cried.

"I don't want you to think it was a flip of a switch," he insisted as Michelle continued to sob.

Michelle walked Matt to the door, where he apologized before leaving. After departing Michelle's room, Matt told the cameras that it wasn't "a good feeling" to breakup with Michelle, especially since he "really cares" about her.

The Bachelor even questioned if it was the right decision, before tearfully admitting to Chris Harrison that he doesn't know if he can continue with the show.

"It's been a long time since I cried," he said through tears, adding that he loved Michelle, "but wasn't in love with her."

Following his split with Michelle, Matt is left with Rachael, who's been embroiled in a racism scandal since the season premiered in January, as his final woman. It remains to be seen, however, if Matt will decide to continue his relationship with or pop the question to Rachael.

"... I can't speak for Rachael, but I refuse to put her through what my mom went through," Matt said. "The last thing I want to do is turn someone into a situation that I'm not ready for... I don't have the clarity I thought I'd have... I don't know how to go on. How do you go on from there?"

