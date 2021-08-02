Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are returning to The Bachelorette to host the show's upcoming season. ET can confirm that the pair, who co-hosted Katie Thurston's season, will be back to host Michelle Young's season this fall.

When they took over for Chris Harrison following his racism controversy, both Kaitlyn and Tayshia told ET's Nischelle Turner that they were excited to bring a new energy to season 17 of reality series.

"It was nice for us to bring women empowerment to the show," Kaitlyn said. "... Just to be a part of the change that's happening in the franchise and moving [it] in the right direction, I think we were both happy to step in and be a part of that... I think we're so used to seeing women who get catty and whatever on these seasons, and I think it was nice to feel that empowerment and that female support."

Kaitlyn added that she and Tayshia were "not trying to take over anybody’s roles, we're trying to come in here and do our own thing, and have fun, and support Katie."

The women felt like they were the right ladies for the job thanks to their own experience as the Bachelorette.

"I just really wanted to make sure that she knew she had people she could actually rely on, and talk about the difficulties that she's going through, so that way she can make the right decision for herself," Tayshia said. "I don't want her to make the decision because she thinks everybody is influencing that... I think that it's so easy to get caught up in the drama of things, second guess yourself, and, for us, we were able to still hold her hand and get her through it."

"You're so nervous as a Bachelor or Bachelorette. For us to go in, we were so excited to give Katie the confidence that she needed, to relate to her and [to tell her,] 'We're here to support you through this, and empower you, validate your feelings,'" Kaitlyn agreed. "It was a really, really nice role, I feel like, that we had in Katie’s journey."

With Katie's season coming to a close, ABC announced the 35 men that could be vying for a shot at love with Michelle, a 28-year-old teacher.

The men range in age from 25 to 36, and hail from four countries: the United States, Canada, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. While all 35 men won't make it onto the show, most of them will get a chance to win Michelle's heart.

Fans fell in love with Michelle when she appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor. She and Katie were announced as the next two franchise leads during the After the Final Rose special.

"I am ready," Michelle said of finding love while on ATFR. "I do think this process works. When you can set down all of these outside distractions and dive in, I think you can really learn a lot about somebody. I'm just excited. I'm ready to get started."

Michelle's season of The Bachelorette will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 19 on ABC. Until then, ET has got you covered throughout the entirety of Katie's season with recaps, interviews and exclusives. Check out all of our Bachelorette coverage for the latest.

RELATED CONTENT

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tayshia Adams Talk Chris Harrison's 'Bachelor' Exit

'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston on Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe Spicing Up Her Season as Hosts

Tayshia Adams Talks Hosting 'The Bachelorette' With Kaitlyn Bristowe

'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston on Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe Spicing Up Her Season as Hosts This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery