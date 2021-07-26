TV

'The Bachelorette': Michelle Young's Potential Suitors Are Revealed

By Paige Gawley‍
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
33:19

'The Bachelorette': Katie Thurston and Michelle Young Announced …

24:42

Christina Aguilera Shows Support For Britney, Katie Calls Out Th…

06:05

Wells Adams Talks ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and Possibly Taking Ove…

01:50

'The Bachelorette': Thomas Confronts Katie Following Accusations…

01:04

'The Bachelorette': Katie and Greg Admit They're Falling for Eac…

05:15

Naya Rivera's Family Reflects on Her Life and Legacy One Year Af…

03:00

‘Harriet the Spy’: Michelle Trachtenberg and Rosie O’Donnell Goo…

02:58

When We First Met Chris Evans: The Actor’s Biggest Milestones

07:04

'The Bold Type' Series Finale: Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee and Megh…

07:34

'The Flash': Jordan Fisher Talks Suiting Up as Impulse and West-…

02:35

Eva Marcille Calls Porsha Williams’ Engagement to a Married Man …

03:41

Cardi B Confirms She and Offset Are Expecting Baby Number Two Af…

02:01

Lil Nas X Shares Steamy Kiss With Backup Dancer During 2021 BET …

07:36

‘Sex/Life’: How Mike Vogel Prepped for Steamy Scenes in New Netf…

14:38

Inside the Black Musical Capital

01:34

‘Monsters at Work’s John Goodman Reveals If We Can Expect the Re…

04:31

Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse at Brother Rob Kardashian

02:23

‘Jolt’ Trailer: Kate Beckinsale Stars in Revenge-Fueled Action F…

02:41

Paris Hilton Is ‘Not Offended’ by Britney Spears Mentioning Her …

01:44

Megan Fox Shares How Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly Feels About Her…

Michelle Young's journey for love is fast approaching! As Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette begins to wrap up, ABC announced the 35 men that could be vying for a shot at love with Michelle, a 28-year-old teacher.

The men range in age from 25 to 36, and hail from four countries: the United States, Canada, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. While all 35 men won't make it onto the show, most of them will get a chance to win Michelle's heart.

Fans fell in love with Michelle when she appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor. She and Katie were announced as the next two franchise leads during the After the Final Rose special.

"I am ready," Michelle said of finding love while on ATFR. "I do think this process works. When you can set down all of these outside distractions and dive in, I think you can really learn a lot about somebody. I'm just excited. I'm ready to get started."

Michelle's season of The Bachelorette will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 19 on ABC. Keep reading for a first look at the 35 men who could be stepping out of limos on night one.

Alec, 29, from Forest, Virginia.

Alec
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Brandon J., 26, from Portland, Oregon.

Brandon J.
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Brandon K., 29, from Sulphur, Louisiana.

Brandon K.
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Brett, 29, from Houston, Texas.

Brett
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Bryan, 30, from Houlton, Wisconsin.

Bryan
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Casey, 36, from Parkland, Florida.

Casey
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Christopher G., 27, from Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Christopher G.
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Chris S., 28, from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Chris S.
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Clayton, 28, from Eureka, Missouri.

Clayton
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Daniel, 26, from Austin, Texas.

Daniel
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Edward, 27, from Brownsville, Texas.

Edward
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Eric, 25, from Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Eric
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Garrett, 33, from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Garrett
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Jack, 30, from Greensborough, North Carolina.

Jack
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Jamie, 32, from Tacoma, Washington.

Jamie
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Joe, 28, from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Joe
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Joel, 31, from Prescott, Arizona.

Joel
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Jomarri, 26, from Portland, Oregon.

Jomarri
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Leroy, 27, from Durham, North Carolina.

Leroy
Facebook / The Bachelorette

LT, 38, from Bellevue, Washington.

LT
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Martin, 28, from Cordoba, Argentina.

Martin
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Michael, 30, from Omaha, Nebraska.

Michael
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Mollique, 36, from Jameshill, Jamaica.

Mollique
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Nayte, 27, from Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Nayte
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Olumide, 28, from Woodland Park, New Jersey.

Olumide
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Pardeep, 30, from Brooklyn, New York.

Pardeep
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Peter, 26, from Bellmore, New York.

Peter
Facebook / The Bachelorette

PJ, 30, from Austin, Texas. 

PJ
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Rick, 32, from Munroe Falls, Ohio.

Rick
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Rodney, 29, from Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Rodney
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Romeo, 32, from New York, New York.

Romeo
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Ryan, 30, from Sanger, California.

Ryan
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Spencer, 25, from Cleveland, Ohio. 

Spencer
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Trevor, 26, from Rocklin, California.

Trevor
Facebook / The Bachelorette

Will, 29, from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Will
Facebook / The Bachelorette

 

Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 19 on ABC. Until then, ET has got you covered throughout the entirety of Katie's season with recaps, interviews and exclusives. Check out all of our Bachelorette coverage for the latest.

RELATED CONTENT:

Katie Thurston and Michelle Young Announced as Next Two Bachelorettes

Michelle Young Addresses Rachael Kirkconnell's Racism Controversy

'The Bachelor': Matt James Tearfully Breaks Up With Michelle Young

Related Gallery

 