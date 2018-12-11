Clint Eastwood Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With His Children

Clint Eastwood is feeling the love!

The 88-year-old actor stepped out to the premiere of his latest film, The Mule, in Westwood, California, on Monday night, with a few of his family members by his side.

Clint was joined by three of his seven kids, sons Kyle, 50, and Scott, 32, and daughter Alison, 46. His first wife, Maggie Johnson, granddaughter, Graylen, and longtime girlfriend, Christina Sandera, were also in attendance, posing for pics with the family.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In addition to Kyle, Scott and Alison, Clint is also the father to Kimber Lynn, 54, Kathryn, 30, Francesca, 25, and Morgan, 21.

Clint directed and stars in The Mule, which is based on the true story of Leo Sharp, a World War II hero turned drug runner. When ET spoke with the actor on the red carpet for the film, which hits theaters Dec. 14, he explained why he wanted to tell the compelling story.

"I just read the script and I was curious about it, about the real guy," said Clint, who plays Earl Stone in the drama, a character based on Leo. "Nobody knows much about him, really. So this story isn't about him ... but we're guessing as to what it is."

He also teased to ET his plans for the upcoming holidays. "Not too much," he shared. "Just to hang out with family."

Sounds pretty perfect to us!

