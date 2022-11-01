CMA Awards 2022: Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett and More Tapped to Perform

Country music's biggest night is right around the corner, with the Country Music Association announcing another group of performers for the 56th annual CMA Awards.

Set to hit the stage at this year's ceremony are Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, John Osborne, Katy Perry, Pillbox Patti, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, and Thomas Rhett.

But that's not all! Jimmy Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Hardy, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Zac Brown Band are also all on tap to perform at this year's awards show.

Additionally, it was announced that the broadcast will open with a star-studded tribute to Country Music Hall of Fame icon Loretta Lynn, who died on Oct. 4.

The 2022 CMA Awards, hosted by two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner Bryan and NFL star Peyton Manning, will air live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The show will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Leading the nominations this year is "Heart Like a Truck" singer Lainey Wilson, who has six nods in major categories: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

Not far behind Wilson are Chris Stapleton, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, and Carly Pearce, who all have five nominations each.

