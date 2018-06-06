CMT Awards 2018: Jason and Brittany Aldean Reveal Their Son's Big Milestone (Exclusive)

Jason and Brittany Aldean took a break from diaper duty to enjoy a date night at the 2018 CMT Awards.

ET's Nancy O'Dell caught up with the couple on the red carpet, where they revealed that their 6-month-old son, Memphis, just had a big milestone.

"We had a big milestone this week," Jason revealed. "He got his first tooth. I was wondering why he was so not happy over the last few days and he got a tooth, and I figured it out. But I think he's probably gonna get the other one any day now. Maybe we’ll be back to him being content for a minute."

Jason is also dad to 15-year-old daughter Keeley and 10-year-old daughter Kendyl, who they said are the best big sisters.

"They love him, the girls are great with him," the country singer shared, adding that sometimes they'll be looking for their son and "the 10-year-old's got him, changing his diaper."

"It’s like a live baby doll for them," chimed in Brittany. "It’s fun. It's like they get to play house."

Michael Loccisano/WireImage

The CMT Awards also marked a special occasion for Jason and Brittany. They lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2015, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2014 awards ceremony.

Getty Images

"This was our stepping out party," reminisced Jason. "It's cool. I love this awards show. It's always fun…It’s always been one of my favorites. It's kind of like our anniversary."

