CMT Music Awards Will Air Live on CBS in April 2022
2021 CMT Music Awards’ Most Memorable Moments and Performances
CMT Music Awards' Must-See Moments
CMT Music Awards: Every Must-See Moment From Country Music’s Big…
H.E.R. and Chris Stapleton Deliver Powerful Duet of ‘Hold On’ at…
Carrie Underwood Congratulates John Legend on His First CMT Awar…
2021 CMT Music Awards: Everything to Expect From the Star-Studde…
Carly Pearce's Dog June Jolene Makes Her Red Carpet Debut at CMT…
2021 CMT Music Awards: Lady A Talk New Album and Touring Again (…
Mickey Guyton and Gladys Knight on Their Mutual Respect for Each…
Kane Brown on His Daughter Kingsley Rose Saying 'Dada' Right Bef…
2021 CMT Music Awards: Thomas Rhett Says Becoming a Father of Fo…
2021 CMT Music Awards: Lindsay Ell on How She Broke Her Foot and…
Chris Harrison 'Focused on the Future,' Kanye West and Irina Sha…
BET Awards 2021: Everything You Missed on Black Hollywood’s Most…
Tenille Arts on ‘Somebody Like That’ and Gearing Up for Concert …
2021 Daytime Emmy Awards: Big Wins and Touching Tributes
Country Star Lauren Alaina Says Her Dream Collab Is With Dolly P…
Summer 2021’s Biggest Movie, TV and Music Releases: Everything Y…
Prince Harry Delivers a Touching Speech During 2021 Diana Awards
H.E.R. on Playing the Drums and Performing ‘Back of My Mind’ at …
The 2022 CMT Music Awards will be coming to you from Nashville, Tennessee. For the first time, CBS will broadcast the star-studded ceremony, which will air live on April 3, 2022.
In lead-up to the awards show, CMT will have the first-ever Country Music Week which will include special programming and events capped by exclusive director’s cut of the CMT Music Awards that will air at later dates on CMT and various ViacomCBS platforms.
The awards show has seen powerhouse performances since its inception in 2005 and this year was no different.
Standout performances at the 2021 CMT Music Awards included H.E.R. and Chris Stapleton, Gladys Knight, Mickey Guyton and BRELAND, as well as NEEDTOBREATHE and Carrie Underwood, who remains the most-awarded artist in CMT Awards history with 22 wins.
RELATED CONTENT:
2021 CMT Music Awards: The Complete Winners List
2021 CMT Music Awards: Best Performances and Most Memorable Moments
H.E.R. Teases New Country Music Collaborations During CMT Awards Debut
Related Gallery