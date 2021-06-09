H.E.R. is ready to continue on the country music train.

The 23-year-old singer made her country music debut at the 2021 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday. During the telecast, H.E.R. performed "Hold On" with Chris Stapleton. The audience went wild for their musical mash-up.

"It feels crazy. This is my first time on this stage, at this award show and I've seen so many artists that I'm a huge fan of. So I'm just excited to be here," H.E.R. told ET's Cassie DiLaura, ahead of their performance.

H.E.R. and Stapleton perfectly fused their R&B and country music sounds, with the singer telling ET that this would not be the last time fans would see her collaborating with a country artist.

"Absolutely not. I have some collaborations coming that you don't even know about. That I can't give away, but it's coming soon," H.E.R. teased.

When asked if the artists were at the awards ceremony she replied, "They might be here. Yes. They might be here…I can't share anything yet but it's coming."

As for performing with Stapleton, H.E.R. marveled, "I'm pinching myself right now. Chris Stapleton is like a powerhouse vocalist, one of the greatest and I'm so excited to be sharing the stage with him."

She shared that the collaboration came to be because she is a huge fan and they had been wanting to work together.

"We've been talking about it for such a long time. It was like a phone call, 'Hey, wanna perform at the Country Music Television awards with me?' And he's like, 'Yeah, of course. I would love to,'" she shared. "And he said that his daughter was a really big fan too."

She added that R&B and country music are genres that have very similar "roots" and bring people together.

"Honestly both of the things that connect those two genres are the blues and soul music and gospel music," she noted. "So I think we all have a common ground here. The roots are the same and it's just different translation of stories, honest stories and that's what we're here to do. Music unites people and that's why we're here."

