The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival may be postponed to fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, but fans of the festival can still get their fix at home via #Couch-ella this month!

ET has learned that Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert, an upcoming YouTube Originals Documentary, is set to premiere for free on Friday, April 10, at the exact same time the gates would have opened for this year's festival.

The trailer for the doc, which was released on Monday, shows everything from behind-the-scenes footage of the festival getting off the ground 20 years ago to interviews with artists like Billie Eilish and Ice Cube. Others featured include Kanye West, Madonna, Daft Punk, Rage Against The Machine, Pixies, Björk, The White Stripes, Radiohead and Moby.

Watch below:

ET reported last month that both Coachella and Stagecoach -- which were set to take place in Indio, California, in April -- have been postponed to October due to ongoing concerns over the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.

"At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns," Goldenvoice, the company that produces both festivals, shared in a statement. "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials."

"Coachella will now take place on October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020. Stagecoach will take place on October 23, 24 and 25, 2020," the statement continued. "All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates. Purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 13 on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lady Gaga Reveals Secret Coachella Set Was Planned as She Announces 'Chromatica' Album Delay

Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals Rescheduled to October

Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine Set to Headline Coachella 2020

Coachella Festival Expected to Be Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery