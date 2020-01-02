The Coachella 2020 lineup has been announced!

Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine will be headlining both weekends of the Indio, California, music festival taking place April 10 to 12 and April 17 to 19. Coachella's official Twitter shared the news on Thursday, also showing the additional artists that will be part of the annual celebration.

Big Sean, Calvin Harris, Carly Rae Jepsen, Fatboy Slim, FKA Twigs, Kim Petras, Lana Del Rey will take the stage. Also set to make an appearance is Brazilian superstar Anitta, Lil Nas X, and many, many more. See the full list below.

Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

Last year's lineup included Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande, who surprised fans during her sets with special appearances by Justin Bieber and *NYSNC, minus Justin Timberlake.

The "Thank U, Next" singer had been teasing her extra special guests prior to her sets, and did not disappoint when the time came.

Relive her performances in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Timberlake Reacts to *NSYNC Reuniting Without Him at Ariana Grande's Coachella Show

Beyoncé Reveals What Her Weight Was Before 22-Day Diet for Coachella

Justin Bieber Gives His First Performance in Two Years With Ariana Grande at Coachella

How Ariana Grande and NSYNC Pulled Off Coachella Performance in a Week! (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery